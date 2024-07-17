SleepGift Pioneers Efforts to Address Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS)
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome due to increased level of electromagnetic exposure of human beings
As a leader in promoting better sleep and wellness, SleepGift is dedicated to addressing health concerns that impact quality of life. One such emerging issue is Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS), a condition where individuals experience adverse health effects from electromagnetic fields (EMFs) exposure. Today's lifestyle involves many EMF sources, such as electronic devices, mobile phones, routers, Bluetooth devices, smart TVs, wearable telecommunication gadgets, electric cars, and 5G cameras.
These wireless devices and high-tech telecommunication equipment have been introduced without definitive assessments of their risks to human health and other living organisms. The intensity of electromagnetic radiation in every environment is constantly increasing and currently reaches the levels that had never before experienced on our planet. There are many symptoms and diseases linked to non-stop exposure to EMF radiation. One of the new medical diagnosis related with EMF exposure is Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS). EHS is a condition in which individuals report experiencing adverse health effects that they attribute to exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs). The patients show a broad spectrum of non-specific multiple organ symptoms depends on to exposure to a single or multiple sources of EMF.
Symptoms of EHS
Individuals diagnosed with EHS report a variety of symptoms, which can vary widely in severity and type depending on factors like age, duration, and level of exposure. Many non-specific symptoms indicate multi-system dysfunctions in the body:
• Neurological Symptoms: Headaches, sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, dizziness, fatigue, learning, and memory problems.
• Cardiovascular Symptoms: Heart palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath.
• Dermatological Symptoms: Skin rashes, itching, and burning sensations.
• Musculoskeletal Symptoms: Muscle and joint pain, weak muscles.
• Reproductive Symptoms: Fertility problems, miscarriages.
• Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Digestive issues, nausea, loss of appetite.
• Other Symptoms: Rapid aging, hair loss, general malaise, and flu-like symptoms.
The underlying cause of EHS often lies within the living environment of the patient. Certain factors may predispose individuals to develop EHS, including:
• Prolonged Exposure to EMFs: Regular and prolonged exposure to high levels of EMFs from devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, computers, and power lines.
• Genetic Factors: Some individuals may have a genetic predisposition that makes them more sensitive to EMFs.
• Pre-existing Health Conditions: Individuals with hypersensitivity to chemical agents, autoimmune diseases, poor diet, chronic fatigue syndrome, or other chronic health conditions may be more susceptible.
EHS incidences are difficult to quantify due to varying diagnostic criteria and the lack of universal recognition of the condition. However, reports suggest that up to 15% of the modern population experiences symptoms of EHS, with the incidence and recognition rapidly increasing.
Diagnosis of EHS
Diagnosing EHS can be challenging due to the non-specific nature of its symptoms and the lack of standardized diagnostic criteria. The diagnostic process typically involves:
• Medical History and Symptom Assessment: Detailed documentation of symptoms, their onset, and potential triggers.
• Physical Examination: To rule out other medical conditions that might explain the symptoms.
• Environmental Assessment: Identifying sources of EMF exposure in the patient's environment.
• Symptom-Reduction Tests: Observing symptom changes when EMF exposure is reduced or eliminated.
Treatments
There is currently no universally accepted treatment for EHS, but several approaches may help manage symptoms:
• Reduction of EMF Exposure: Minimizing exposure to EMFs by using wired connections instead of wireless, turning off devices when not in use, and creating low-EMF zones in living and working spaces.
• Lifestyle Changes: Decreasing the EMF exposure level of the patient by limiting time spent near sources and increasing distance from them.
• Using EMF Shielding Products: EMF protective clothing, blankets, curtains, and paints can relieve symptoms.
• Symptom Management: Addressing specific symptoms with appropriate medical treatments such as pain relievers, sleep aids, or anti-anxiety medications.
• Alternative Approaches: Some individuals find relief through alternative treatments like using radiation blockers or EMF neutralizers such as shungite stones around electronics.
How to Avoid EMF Exposure if Diagnosed with EHS?
For those diagnosed with EHS, avoiding EMF exposure is crucial in managing symptoms. Reducing EMF exposure can be achieved by:
1. Using Wired Devices: Opt for wired internet connections and landline phones instead of Wi-Fi and cell phones.
2. Limiting Device Usage: Reduce the use of electronic devices and take regular breaks to limit exposure.
3. Creating EMF-Free Zones: Designate certain areas, especially bedrooms, as EMF-free zones by removing or turning off electronic devices.
4. Keeping Distance: Keep electronic devices at a distance from the body, especially when sleeping.
5. Shielding EMF: Use EMF shielding materials such as special fabrics, paints, and natural shungite stones to block or reduce EMF exposure.
6. Monitoring EMF Levels: Identify sources using EMF meters and make changes to reduce exposure from those sources.
7. Avoiding High-Level EMF Places: Some public places, such as libraries, hospitals, busy commercial centers, and phone towers, can have higher EMF levels which trigger symptoms.
Conclusion
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome is a complex and often misunderstood condition requiring alertness from both patients and healthcare providers to diagnose accurately. While the medical community faces the challenge of ever-increasing EMF levels, those affected by EHS can take proactive steps to manage their symptoms and reduce their EMF exposure. Early intervention is key, as mild symptoms can be reversed by reducing EMF levels, whereas long-term exposure can lead to chronic and irreversible conditions.
SleepGift's Commitment to Increasing Awareness of EHS
SleepGift was created with the vision of educating people about EMF and its health hazards. Even minimal EMF exposure can negatively impact sleep quality and mental health. Its innovative products, designed to enhance sleep environments by reducing EMF exposure, relieve those suffering from EHS. SleepGift is committed to educating the public and advocating for a better understanding and management of conditions like Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome.
