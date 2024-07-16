SermonShots.com Announces Exciting New Partnership with Church Multiplication Network
SermonShots.com is partnering with Church Multiplication Network, an organization who helps plant Christian churches in the US.
They work hard to start Christian communities, which is inspiring. We are happy to help them by offering new ways to improve the Church's online presence."CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SermonShots.com is partnering with Church Multiplication Network (CMN), an organization that helps start Christian churches in the United States. This partnership is exciting news for both organizations. CMN's focus is on biblical church planting across the country.
— Corey Alderin
SermonShots.com is thrilled to be partners in spreading the Gospel of Christ. This partnership will help new churches improve their online presence offering them a multitude of options including Sermon Clips, Blogs, Discussion Guides, and more to increase their outreach.
"Church leaders know video content is king. Because leaders have limited time, we need resources like Sermon Shots who help us turn our sermons into the reels and resources we need to multiply the Good News! The Sermon Shots team is leading the way as the best-in-class solution for creating video content quickly! The Church Multiplication Network is honored to call them our exclusive partner." - Mike McCrary, D.Min, CMN Director of Operations & Funding
Church Multiplication Network is a leader in starting new churches. They help spread the Christian faith and create strong churches that make a positive impact on communities. CMN's mission aligns seamlessly with SermonShots.com’s commitment to helping churches amplify their message and connect with a broader audience.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with Church Multiplication Network," said Corey Alderin, CEO of SermonShots.com. "They work hard to start Christian communities, which is inspiring. We are happy to help them by offering new ways to improve the Church's online presence."
Through this partnership, churches associated with CMN will have access to a free trial of SermonShots.com’s AI-powered platform, which converts full-length sermons into short, engaging video clips, blog posts, disscussion guides, or devotionals. Our app creates these clips to capture important messages and moments.
Churches can easily share their sermon clips on social media, websites, and other digital platforms using these clips. Churches can use videos to reach new people, strengthen relationships, and get more community involvement.
Starting a new church can be a very time-consuming task and with a small staff it can be difficult to establish an online presence. That's where Sermon Shots comes in allowing you to easily repurpose your sermon into a multitude of different content with the power of AI.
SermonShots.com helps CMN churches succeed in the digital age by offering them the tools for online growth and reach. They work together to help churches share Christ's love more effectively and build connections in a digital world. For more information about the partnership and how SermonShots.com can help your church, visit https://sermonshots.com.
About SermonShots.com
SermonShots.com turns long sermons into short-form videos to help churches boost their online presence and engagement. As well as offering many other options for sermon repurposing. By providing an easy-to-use tool for creating and sharing content, SermonShots.com empowers churches to spread the Gospel message and connect with a broader audience.
About Church Multiplication Network:
Church Multiplication Network (CMN) is dedicated to planting and resourcing new churches across the United States. CMN helps church planters start biblical churches that positively impact their communities. They offer training, funding, and support to achieve this goal.
Corey Alderin
Sermon Shots
corey@sermonshots.com
