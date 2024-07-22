Elizabeth Gorcey, Iconic Artist and Famed Actress, to Shine at Yerevan Art Expo 2024 and 'Made in the USA' Exhibition

Yerevan Art Expo 2024 Reflections Captivity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Gorcey, revered artist and famed actress, is thrilled to announce that her oil painting "Keef" has been selected for inclusion in the Yerevan Art Expo 2024, held from July 4th to July 15th, 2024. The prestigious event occurred at the Modern Art Museum of Yerevan in the Edward Issabekyan Gallery, 7 Meshop Mashtots Avenue, Yerevan, 0002, Armenia. The exhibition, curated by Julienne Johnson and Narine Isajanyan, showcased a variety of contemporary artworks from around the globe.

"I am deeply honored to have my artwork showcased at the Yerevan Art Expo 2024. This event is a significant opportunity to share my work with a global audience and to be part of a community that values and celebrates contemporary art. Being included in this prestigious exhibition is a testament to my dedication to my craft, and I look forward to engaging with art enthusiasts and fellow artists worldwide," exclaims Gorcey.

Elizabeth Gorcey will also be featured in the "Made in the USA" exhibition at TAG Gallery in Los Angeles. Two of her notable works, "Reflections" and "Captivity," will be showcased. The exhibition, curated by Edward Goldman, will highlight various American artistry.

"Through my works 'Reflections' and 'Captivity,' I aim to celebrate and showcase the rich diversity and vibrant creativity inherent in American artistry. Being selected to participate in this prestigious event at TAG Gallery is a tremendous honor. I am genuinely thrilled to share my artistic vision alongside other talented American artists,” says Gorcey.

Gorcey is honored to participate in these significant exhibitions, which present an incredible opportunity to engage with international and local audiences.

Elizabeth is celebrating her artwork being displayed at these prestigious venues while also commemorating the 40th anniversary of "Footloose," the iconic teen dance movie that defined a generation.

A dedicated pursuer of intriguing art, compelling narratives, and authentic voices, Elizabeth channels her boundless creative energy into endeavors that entertain, support, explore, and nourish. Whether through acting, directing, producing, painting, or working across various multimedia formats, she has emerged as a formidable creative force with a diverse portfolio spanning documentary, narrative, and multimedia projects.

Explore more about Elizabeth Gorcey and her transformative artistic creations at https://egorcey.com/

Elizabeth Gorcey can also be reached on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/elizabeth_gorcey_art/