ArtVersion Announced as Creative Agency Partner for TEDxChicago 2024

TEDxChicago partners with ArtVersion to deliver innovative design for print and digital, enhancing attendee experience and community engagement.CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVersion is thrilled to announce that TEDxChicago has selected their agency as an official Creative Agency Partner. For the first time ever, TEDxChicago is partnering with an outside creative agency to help with their internal marketing and communication design needs. This partnership highlights ArtVersion’s dedication to fostering innovation, creativity, and community engagement.
TEDxChicago has been a cornerstone in bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and creatives to share ideas worth spreading. ArtVersion is honored to contribute its expertise in design and branding to enhance the TEDxChicago experience.
“We are thrilled and honored to partner with TEDxChicago,” said Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion. “This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of creativity and design, and we look forward to working together to make TEDxChicago 2024 an unforgettable event.”
Goran Paun, Principal and Creative Director at ArtVersion, added, “Partnering with TEDxChicago allows us to bring our creative vision to a platform dedicated to inspiring change. We are excited to contribute to an event that resonates so deeply with our values.”
Petra Campbell, Art Director at ArtVersion, shared her excitement as well: “This partnership is a unique opportunity to engage with the community and deliver exceptional design experiences. We are eager to bring our creative insights to TEDxChicago and help amplify their impactful message.”
In a message to ArtVersion, TEDxChicago Director Dustin Huibregtse expressed his enthusiasm:
“With deep excitement, appreciation, and enthusiasm for the journey ahead, welcome to TEDxChicago and THANK YOU for choosing to partner with us. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaboratively activating a best-in-class design experience for attendees and the broader Chicago community.”
ArtVersion is a leading independent design consultancy based in Chicago, specializing in branding, graphic design, and web development. With a focus on user-centered design, ArtVersion collaborates with clients to create impactful, memorable brand experiences.
TEDxChicago is an independently organized TED event that brings together the city’s brightest minds and ideas to share inspiring talks and performances. TEDxChicago aims to foster learning, inspiration, and wonder – and to provoke conversations that matter.
