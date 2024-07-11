Served By Elites Proudly Sponsors Saudi MMA Fighter Mostafa Rashed Nada for Upcoming Fight on July 12th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Served By Elites, a premier lifestyle management and concierge service provider, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Rashed Nada as he prepares for his highly anticipated fight on July 12th at Green Hall, Riyadh.
Mostafa Rashed Nada, a distinguished athlete in the world of mixed martial arts, has captured the hearts of fans with his relentless dedication and exceptional skills. As he steps into the ring for his next big challenge, Served By Elites stands by his side, supporting his journey to victory.
“We are incredibly proud to sponsor Mostafa Rashed Nada,” said Sheikh Abdulmohsen Saleh Naghi, CEO of Served By Elites.
“His commitment to excellence and perseverance aligns perfectly with our values. We believe in supporting talents that embody strength and determination, and Mostafa is a true champion in every sense.“
The upcoming fight promises to be an electrifying event, drawing MMA enthusiasts and sports fans from across the region. As the excitement builds, Served By Elites invites everyone to join in supporting Mostafa and witnessing his remarkable performance.
Event Details:
Date: July 12, 2024
Location: Green Hall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Served By Elites is dedicated to providing unparalleled luxury services, ensuring that every moment is special for its elite clientele. The sponsorship of Mostafa Rashed Nada underscores the company’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting outstanding individuals in their pursuits.
For more information on Served By Elites and to stay updated on Mostafa Rashed Nada’s journey, visit www.servedbyelites.com and follow us on social media.
About Served By Elites:
Served By Elites offers premium concierge and lifestyle management services, delivering bespoke solutions for elite clientele. From personal assistance to exclusive experiences, the company ensures luxury and excellence in every service provided.
Press Office
Press Office
Served By Elites
+966 50 285 0999
press@servedbyelites.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram