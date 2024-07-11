Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Vietnam Man Sentenced to Prison on Child Pornography Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a resident of Vietnam who is in South Dakota on a student visa has been sentenced to 240 days in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 in fines after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Than Dat Nguyen (pronounced Tan Dot Gwinn), 28, was sentenced Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court. The defendant was sentenced to 240 days in prison on each count and the sentences will be served concurrently. He will be deported following completion of his prison sentence.

The crimes were committed in Hughes County in 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) program and the Pierre Police Department. Jessica LaMie prosecuted the case, first as the Hughes County State’s Attorney and later with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 

“This case demonstrates how effective South Dakota’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is at protecting children across South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley.

-30-

