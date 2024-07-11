HGTV Featured Brokerage Achieves Prestigious Rankings on RealTrends List for 2024
JACKSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As seen on HGTV, Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is proud to announce its impressive performance on the 2024 RealTrends list, securing top positions at both the national and state levels. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to excellence and outstanding service in the real estate industry.
We’re thrilled to announce our national recognition for our teams in Ocala and Jacksonville Florida in the 2024 Real Trends Verified real estate rankings.
The Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Jacksonville Office has been honored by ranking in the Top 100 for Large Teams, a testament to their dedication, hard work, and exceptional client service. The team’s unwavering commitment to excellence has set a high standard in the industry, reflecting their ability to meet the diverse needs of clients in the dynamic Jacksonville real estate market.
In addition, the Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Ocala Office has achieved an outstanding ranking in the top 40 of Mega Teams. This achievement underscores the office’s strategic growth and ability to handle high-volume transactions while maintaining a personalized approach to client relationships. The Ocala team's performance is a clear indicator of their expertise and leadership in the highly competitive real estate market.
Further highlighting the company’s success, Rich Gailey from the Ocala office has been recognized as one of the top real estate professionals in the state, ranking in the top 150. Rich's dedication, market knowledge, and client-first approach have earned him a well-deserved spot among Florida’s elite real estate agents.
“We are incredibly proud of our teams in Jacksonville and Ocala for their remarkable achievements,” said Rhonda Gaily, Broker/Owner for Gailey Enterprises Real Estate. “These rankings on the RealTrends list are a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and exceptional service our teams provide to our clients every day. We are also thrilled to see Rich receive state-level recognition for his outstanding contributions to the real estate industry.”
Gailey Enterprises Real Estate continues to set high standards in the industry through its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and market expertise. As the company celebrates these significant milestones, it remains focused on delivering unparalleled service and results for its clients across Florida and beyond.
For more information about Gailey Enterprises Real Estate and their award-winning services, please visit https://www.gaileyenterprises.com/.
Media Contact:
Triston Brewer-Tackett
VP Client Relations
Gailey Enterprises Real Estate
Triston Brewer-Tackett
Gailey Enterprises Real Estate
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok