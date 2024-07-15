tap. Unveils AI Rights Compensation Technology for the Content Creator Economy
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tap., an innovative entertainment startup, is introducing a groundbreaking solution designed to address compensation for content rights holders in the creator economy, specifically targeting professionals in the entertainment industry.
tap.'s user-facing mobile app screens show users how to get connected, get booked, and get paid using compensation estimates.
tap. Worldwide Market Value Projection shows users copyrights, contracts, and uses residual tracking to show market value to date on a production.
This cutting-edge software centralizes and streamlines data management, content production, communication, and IP rights for the global entertainment workforce. Additionally, the software offers compensation estimates for content creators, which are essential for all technologies, including AI.
In the current content creator economy, many creators are not receiving fair compensation. tap.'s software addresses the critical issues of deal transparency and fair compensation, which often lead to legal disputes or the risk of being blacklisted for raising concerns.
By providing compensation estimates based on current industry standards, tap. leverages real-time data from micro, indie, and major studio compensation models to resolve the long-standing issue of fair compensation in the industry.
"We have engaged in meaningful dialogues with all stakeholders in the content creator economy to develop a lasting solution. The current promise of fair compensation practices has not been yielding the desired results," stated Jean-Que M. Dar, Founder and CEO of tap. "Content remains paramount in entertainment, and expecting creators to work without fair compensation is both exploitative and unsustainable. At tap., we are dedicated to ensuring creators receive equitable pay for their contributions, prioritizing financial compensation over empty promises or non-monetary incentives."
tap. is available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.
tap. is on a mission to connect everyone in entertainment. It’s a digital marketplace for vetted entertainment professionals who work in film, TV, music, radio, publishing, and gaming. Financiers, executives, and creative entertainment professionals join tap. to network, manage their content and productions, and preserve their IP rights on the software’s patented AI blockchain-enabled technology. The technology tracks each deal, conversation, and copyright in one place–forever.
Emily Lutzka
tap.
+1 424-247-4802
pr@tap.ec
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Art Pay - Send & Receive Funds Within the Global Entertainment Industry