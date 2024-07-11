U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for Thursday, August 1.

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Avenue North. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The naturalization ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ game against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Twenty-five individuals are expected to be welcomed as new citizens.