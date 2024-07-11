Colorado’s Oddest Roadside Attractions

Colorado is chock-full of natural beauty, from stunning mountain ranges and gorgeous alpine lakes to red rock canyons and the vast plains in the east.

And in between those natural wonders, it’s also home to some of America’s most interesting, historic and outright bizarre roadside attractions. There’s no better time than summer to take to the open road and explore all that the Centennial State has to offer, so if you’re planning a road trip, here are five spots that you need to see along the way.

South Park Coney Island

Coney Island by chi_cowboy, CC BY-SA 2.0

Since it first opened in 1966 on Colfax Avenue, the storied sausage-shaped diner has moved twice, all while earning its place in the hearts—and stomachs—of Coloradans.

Now located about 50 minutes from campus along Route 285 in the town of Bailey, the 42-foot-long hot dog stands in stark contrast to its surrounding spruce and pine trees. The hot dog stand’s name, South Park Coney Island, pays homage to the delicacy’s New York roots.

It’s a great spot to pull off the road for a quick bite to eat, whether you’re in the mood for a classic frank or a something with a bit of western flair. And on a hot day, the dog doubles as an ice cream stand.

Eldorado Springs Pool

Eldorado Springs Pool by Dave Dugdale, CC BY-SA 2.0

The pool, a historic landmark, was originally built in 1906. It was one of the largest pools in the country at the time, legendary for its deep, spring-fed water and western décor. The adobe clad complex is styled to look like a fort. Despite remaining a popular summer destination throughout the decades, the pool and facilities fell into disrepair.

It’s been closed for major restoration and repairs since 2019, but it’s looking like the pool will reopen this summer.

Bishop Castle

Three hours south of campus lays one of the strangest and most impressive buildings in all of Colorado.

Driving through the winding mountain roads of San Isabel National Forest, eventually you’ll stumble upon the towering Bishop Castle—Jim Bishop’s 44-year-long passion project. The three-story stone structure was built by hand, mostly out of locally acquired materials. What’s more impressive is that he did it by himself.

From the metallic dragon perched on the roof and stained glass artwork in the main chamber to the aerial bridge to nowhere and narrow winding passageways, Bishop Castle is an architectural wonder to behold—and explore. You’re allowed to make your way through the castle—including climbing the towers—at your own risk. If you’re not good with heights or not a fan of handmade iron railings and stairs that shake as you ascend them, perhaps stay on the ground level.

The UFO Watchtower

UFO Watchtower by Plazak, CC BY-SA 3.0

Are we alone in the universe?

While the science might not be settled, plenty of people in Colorado swear they’ve seen something strange in the night sky. Head down to the San Luis Valley—far from Denver’s notorious light pollution—and you might just have your own extraterrestrial encounter.

The UFO Watchtower, about three and a half hours south of campus near Alamosa, is a cattle ranch turned observatory and campground. With an eye to the sky, numerous visitors have reported seeing unidentified flying objects there.

Surrounded by miles of nothing, the UFO Watchtower sticks out from the terrain, with a raised viewing platform and alien-themed sculpture garden.

It might be a bit too far for a day trip, but it’s worth a stop if you’re on the road to Taos or the nearby Great Sand Dunes National Park. If you’re in the area, Colorado Gators Reptile Park, a reptile rescue, is another nearby oddity that is worth a visit.

Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad (and the Indiana Jones B&B):

Cumbres & Toltec by Larry Lamsa, CC BY 2.0

Explore Colorado long enough and you’ll inevitably stumble upon sights that seem like they’re straight out of an adventure movie. And it turns out, scenes from one of the all-time greatest adventure films, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” were filmed right here in the Centennial State.

In Antonito, just north of the New Mexico border, lays a historic train station, home to the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, where a young Indiana Jones escapes a band of graverobbers in the 1989 film. The railroad, which was originally built in 1890, travels through more than 60 miles of Colorado and New Mexico wilderness and ascends to the highest elevation reached by any steam locomotive in the U.S.

The train runs from May to October, with options to depart from New Mexico or Colorado. And if you end up in Antonito, another spot from the classic movie, Indiana’s childhood home, is still there, now operating as an Indiana Jones-themed bed and breakfast. Also nearby is Cano Castle, another architectural oddity constructed mainly of old beer cans and scrap metal. Unlike Bishop Castle, visitors are not welcome, but its metallic construction and fantastical design make it worth stopping to see.