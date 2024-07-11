Provincial health officer recommends expanding alternatives to toxic, unregulated drug supply

CANADA, July 11 - More than 14,000 people have died of drug poisonings in B.C. since the public-health emergency was declared in 2016. Despite the implementation of a multifaceted response, the death toll has increased almost every year since the declaration of the emergency, with 2023 being the deadliest year yet.

Key findings within a report released July 11, 2024, by British Columbia’s Office of the Provincial Health Officer, Alternatives to Unregulated Drugs: Another Step in Saving Lives, include: