Campfire bans coming into effect this weekend throughout B.C.

CANADA, July 11 - Following a stretch of high temperatures and several heat warnings throughout the province, and with potentially challenging wildfire weather forecast, the BC Wildfire Service is implementing a campfire ban in all parts of B.C., except Haida Gwaii.

The ban will take effect at noon (Pacific time) on Friday, July 12, 2024, and will remain until further notice.

The ban is being implemented to help prevent human-caused wildfires and help protect public safety. The category 1 (campfires) ban is in addition to current provincewide bans for category 2 and 3 fires. This means open fires of any size, except those licensed for prescribed burns, will be prohibited everywhere in B.C., outside of Haida Gwaii.

Much of B.C. has seen very hot, and sometimes record-breaking, temperatures over the past week, prompting Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for many regions. While heat warnings have been lifted in some areas, the hot weather is predicted to continue for parts of the province, combined with the risk of high winds and lightning.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, use the BC Wildfire Service mobile app or call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free (*5555 on a cellphone).

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Currently, approximately 140 wildfires are burning in B.C. Given the weather forecast, the BC Wildfire Service is anticipating further wildfire starts, particularly in northern regions and parts of the Cariboo. Although southern portions of the province will be less adversely affected by this weather, the southern and central Interior may experience increased winds and isolated dry lightning.

Wildfire personnel are constantly monitoring and assessing conditions. Resources are stationed and deployed in alignment with heightened risk.

With a potential increase in wildfires comes an increased chance of evacuation alerts and evacuation orders, particularly in northeastern B.C. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, there were two evacuation orders and three evacuation alerts in B.C. For the latest information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

Residents and travellers should use caution and take steps to reduce the risk of wildfire by staying up to date on current conditions, follow fire bans and restrictions, and have an emergency plan.

The Province, including the BC Wildfire Service, has taken action to prepare for this wildfire season. Guided in part by recommendations from the Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies, the Province has enhanced support for people who are evacuated and wildfire preparedness in B.C.

This work includes:

strengthening the BC Wildfire Service and enhancing wildland-firefighter recruitment and training;

securing more equipment, airplanes and helicopters;

deploying new technologies and innovation;

increasing prevention work;

funding for communities to better support people evacuated from their homes;

readying more volunteers to support people who are evacuated;

improving financial assistance to people who have been evacuated from their homes; and

creating new ways for people to register online for evacuation support.

Learn More:

For the latest information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit:

https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

To learn to learn more about fire bans and restrictions in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/fire-bans-and-restrictions

Real-time wildfire information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android users, or at:

https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map

Emergency information, including active evacuation orders and alerts, can be found at @EmergencyInofBC on X (formerly Twitter) or https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

To learn more about preparing for an emergency and to build an emergency plan online: www.PreparedBC.ca/EmergencyReady or

https://blog.gov.bc.ca/emergencymanagement/emergencyready/

People who are evacuated and may need support with the cost of accommodation, travel, food, clothing or incidentals during an emergency can create an Emergency Support Services profile here: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

For up-to-date information about road conditions and closures, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

To learn more about the Premier’s Expert Task Force on Emergencies, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-management/emergency-management/emergency-activation/em-taskforce