News Release-DOH Issues Notice of Award for Emergency Aeromedical Ambulance Transport Service for Maui County

DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF AWARD FOR EMERGENCY AEROMEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICE FOR MAUI COUNTY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2024 24-097

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) has issued a Notice of Award following a competitive procurement process to REACH Air Medical Services, LLC for emergency helicopter aeromedical ambulance transport services for Maui County.

The emergency air ambulance transport services are primarily for transportation within Maui County. The services may also be used for inter-county transportation when medically necessary and commercial air ambulance services are unavailable. Should funding become available, the contract can be modified to expand the provision of such services to other counties.

Effective January 1, 2025, this contract will ensure a robust emergency helicopter air ambulance program with several key enhancements:

Increased helicopter capabilities with ability to support specialty patients such as bariatric, obstetric and pediatric cases.

Bolstered staffing to include a critical care flight nurse and flight paramedic for each mission, supporting patient care and safety during aeromedical transport.

24-hour fuel supply to ensure the aircraft is mission-ready.

Dedicated backup helicopter to maximize the in-service rate.

Clearly defined launch time standards to support timely response.

REACH and American Medical Response (AMR) are both part of Global Medical Response.

Contract Award:

Hawaiʻi Awards & Notices Data System (ehawaii.gov)

