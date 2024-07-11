Lt. Gov. Luke – News Release – Acting Governor Luke Issues Emergency Proclamation to Aid With Maui Crater Road Fire

SYLVIA LUKE

HONOLULU — Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today in response to the ongoing Crater Road Fire in upcountry Maui which began burning on July 10, 2024, and has since burned an estimated 500 acres.

This thirteenth proclamation relating to wildfires is a supplement to the Emergency Proclamation issued on August 9, 2023 relating to the Lahaina, Kula, and Kohala wildfires.

This proclamation authorizes the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency to take appropriate action to assist in emergency response efforts to ensure continued and effective statewide response.

It also authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard, as deemed necessary, to aid in protecting public health and safety, property, and natural resources.

The proclamation suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

A copy of the executed EP can be found here.

