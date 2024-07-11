Road Resurfacing Project Complete in Onondaga County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction has been completed on an $8.8 million project to resurface portions of State Route 298 and Thompson Road, including Military Circle, and Carrier Circle, in the Towns of DeWitt and Salina, Onondaga County. Work included milling and paving 3.5 miles of roadway to improve road conditions and maximize safety along these two heavily traveled roadways that are essential to residents, visitors, business-owners and emergency responders.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in the livelihood of our communities – creating opportunities for growth and improving mobility and accessibility for residents,” Governor Hochul said. “This project improves the daily experience of tens of thousands of New Yorkers, building safer roads and ensuring a smooth ride or walk across Central New York.”

Thompson Road (also known as State Route 635) was milled and paved from James Street to its intersection with State Route 298 at Carrier Circle, which was also resurfaced as part of this project. Thompson Road provides access to commercial and industrial properties, serves as a connector to Interstate 690 and the New York State Thruway, while Carrier Circle, only minutes from Downtown Syracuse, the JMA Wireless Dome and Destiny USA, is considered Central New York’s hotel hub and serves as a hotspot for tourists and visitors.

A hub for industrial parks big and small, State Route 298 was repaved from Carrier Circle in the Town of DeWitt to New Court Avenue (also known as State Route 598). That stretch also includes Military Circle, which offers a direct connection to the New York State Thruway (I-90).

To accomplish the restoration of these key arteries, 4 inches of the original surfaces were milled and replaced with 2.5 inches of asphalt binder, followed by an additional 1.5 inches of top course asphalt, bringing these roadways back to good condition, adding strength, and further delaying the rate of ride deterioration, while also extending their lifespan an estimated 15 years.

Additionally, new pavement markings, including stripes, letters, symbols and crosswalks, were added across the entire work area, enhancing visibility and offering improved guidance for drivers and pedestrians. Approximately 5,000 feet of new, ADA-compliant sidewalks were also constructed along Thompson Road from Carrier Circle to James Street, making it easier for people of all abilities to safely explore their community. The project came in $1 million under budget.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This project exemplifies Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure needs and improving public safety in Central New York. These improvements will also aid in maintaining the economic vitality of this area, which corporations and small businesses rely upon, while providing safeguards for pedestrians who utilize these l road networks every day.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The completion of the $8.8 million Route 298 and Thompson Road resurfacing projects means safer and well-maintained roads for our communities. This work will better connect the region, support our businesses, and ensure a smoother, safer journey for everyone who travels through Central New York.”

