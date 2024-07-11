Hiconics Showcases Latest Green Energy Technology at SNEC and Intersolar Exhibitions

Hiconics has proven its leadership in the global energy transition by showcasing its latest green energy products at the SNEC and Intersolar exhibitions.

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the global energy transition, green energy technology is gaining increasing attention. As the flagship bearer of Midea's green energy products, Hiconics has demonstrated its latest products at SNEC and Intersolar exhibitions, and has further highlighted its unique capabilities in the field of ODM.

Since its establishment in 2003, Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Hiconics) has continued to innovate and become a leader in the field of new energy and energy-saving industrial control.

In 2020, Midea, a global Fortune 500 technology giant with a deep background in home appliances, green energy, and robotics, became the controlling shareholder of Hiconics and repositioned Hiconics' business to transform it into a green energy product platform.

In 2023, Hiconics focused on three major businesses: household energy storage, Midea photovoltaic solutions, and medium and low voltage VFDs. Additionally, it built vertically integrated R&D and production capacity to provide highly efficient and reliable green energy solutions for customers around the world. With the support of Midea Group's global resources and network, Hiconics successfully established its business in several overseas markets, such as Europe, Australia, the Americas, and Africa.

In the first quarter of 2024, Hiconics' self-developed products for the residential energy storage business began to be sold in volume, and the distributed photovoltaic EPC business is growing rapidly, significantly increasing its competitive advantage.

By leveraging Midea Group's global R&D resources and lean manufacturing system, Hiconics has built complete research, production, and testing capabilities, enabling efficient production and customized services under the ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) model. Especially in 2023, it saw a significant increase of 72.96% in R&D investment.

To the present time, Hiconics has demonstrated its technology leadership at SNEC 2024, which was held in Shanghai from June 13 to 15, and has further expanded its presence in the European and global markets through the recently concluded Intersolar exhibition on June 19. At Intersolar, a global solar energy event, Hiconics showcased five new products, including home energy storage products, photovoltaic inverters, charging piles for electric vehicles(EV charger), and balcony photovoltaic solutions. Furthermore, in the afternoon of that day, Hiconics also held four strategic cooperation signing and award ceremonies with TÜV NORD, TÜV Rheinland, and TÜV SÜD.

These two exhibitions not only solidified Hiconics' leading position in the domestic market, but also strengthened ties with global partners to jointly promote innovation and development in the green energy industry.