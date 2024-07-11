Dr. Prabha Krishnan Named 143rd President of the New York State Dental Association

Prabha Krishnan, DDS, PC named 143rd President of the New York State Dental Association

The New York State Dental Association (NYSDA) has announced that Dr. Prabha Krishnan has been named the 143rd President of the Association.

I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance the profession, enhance the quality of dental care, & improve the oral health of all New Yorkers as the 143rd President of the NYSDA.” — Prabha Krishnan, DDS, PC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Dental Association (NYSDA) has announced that Dr. Prabha Krishnan has been named the 143rd President of the Association. Dr. Krishnan, a distinguished periodontist with nearly 30 years of experience, will lead the NYSDA in its ongoing mission to advance the dental profession and promote the highest standards of oral health in New York State.Dr. Krishnan has been an active member of the NYSDA for three decades. She has served in various leadership roles within the organization, most recently as the President-Elect. Dr. Krishnan is renowned for her dedication to patient care, her commitment to continuing education, and her advocacy for public health initiatives."It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the 143rd President of the New York State Dental Association," said Dr. Krishnan. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance the profession, enhance the quality of dental care, and improve the oral health of all New Yorkers."Dr. Krishnan's tenure as President will focus on several key initiatives, including expanding access to dental care, promoting preventive dentistry, and supporting the professional development of NYSDA members. She is also committed to advancing the Association's efforts in public policy and advocacy, ensuring that the voices of dental professionals are heard at the state and national levels.Dr. Krishnan received her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the New York University College of Dentistry. She is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and has been recognized with numerous awards for her contributions to the field of dentistry. In January 2024, she was bestowed with the Emil Lentchner Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor given by the Queens County Dental Society.Having provided expert periodontal care to patients in Queens, NY for almost 30 years, she is also an attending periodontist and chief of periodontics at Flushing Hospital Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Krishnan serves as a member of the Indian Dental Association Board of Trustees.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dr. Krishnan is also an active volunteer in her community, providing free dental services to underserved populations. Dr. Krishnan sees her role as president as another opportunity to positively impact her community, her profession, and her colleagues.Dr. Krishnan can be contacted via her website, YourGumSpecialist.com or by calling her office at 718.878.4878.

Prabha Krishnan, DDS, PC named 143rd President of the New York State Dental Association