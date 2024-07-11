Sen. Miller, Rep. Schweyer Secure Low Income Housing Tax Credit for Allentown

July 11, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) secured a $1.4 million tax credit for a low-income housing project to be developed on South 8th Street in Allentown.

“This project will consist of 29 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units and will give the Lehigh Valley much-needed affordable housing for our residents,” said Miller. “I will continue to advocate for the addition of attainable housing options throughout the community.”

The funding comes via the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Low Income Housing Tax Credits program, which is a very competitive process, the agency said. The development, Walnut Square, is expected to be a total of 44,010 square feet.

“I am pleased that the PHFA board has recognized the value of supporting this project, which will increase affordable housing options in the city of Allentown,” said Schweyer. “This project will make 38 units available to those members of our community who work hard to make ends meet. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program allows more funds to be used directly during construction and ensuring these units will serve their future tenants well.”

“As the fastest growing region in the commonwealth, we need to offer more opportunities for housing,” added Miller. “Thank you to the PHFA for recognizing the Lehigh Valley is deserving of this tax credit.”

