$100,000 Awarded To 40 Local Youth Sports Organizations

The Youth Sports Grant was first announced this spring and is an extension of the mayor’s efforts to expand athletic opportunities available to Boston Public School (BPS) students and deepen fiscal support to athletic non-profit organizations. The funding for the Mayor’s Youth Sports Grant came from state funding earmarked for BPS students. The grants are up to $5,000 per organization and are to purchase equipment and to provide fee waivers for athletic programming applications for BPS students.

“Our commitment to the success of our youth involves ensuring that they have equitable access to recreational activities and that they receive the best resources available for them,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for these organizations that will help us carry out this vision and help strengthen our communities through youth sports.”

The Mayor’s Youth Sports Grant aims to erase barriers of entry that can have significant impacts in the lives of young athletes and communities who would benefit from increased participation in sports programming in Boston. This funding will help organizations purchase new equipment, improve athletes’ skillset, and reduce risk of injury. Historically, local youth sports teams are led by families and volunteers who independently fundraise to ensure operations can be run effectively. This often requires organizations to charge dues or application fees for youth participation. This grant will help lessen the burden of purchasing sports equipment and will also increase access to sports programming by allowing organizations to waive application fees for BPS students.

“Congratulations to all organizations who were awarded a Mayor’s Youth Sports Grant,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “I am excited to see how each organization will use the funding to provide fun and impactful sports programming to serve our city’s youth.”

The list of awardees is as follows:

1 More Rep Athletic Center, Inc.

All Dorchester Sports & Leadership (ADSL)

Beantown Panthers, Inc.

Boston Chargers Youth Football and Cheer

Boston Hurricanes Athletic Club

Boston Lions Track Club

Boston Showstoppers

Boston Ultimate Disc Alliance

Boston United Track and Cross Country Club

Brookline-Jamaica Plain Patriots Football and Cheerleading Program

Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center

Charlestown Movement Lab

Charlestown Youth Soccer Association, Inc

Chills Diamond Ring Education Foundation Inc.

Community Rowing, Inc.

Determined Divas

Dorchester Baseball, Inc.

Dorchester Eagles

East Boston Little League

Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Heavy Hearted Convos Incorporated

Hyde Park Cowboys Football & Cheer

Jason Roberts Challenger League

JP Regan Youth League

Mattapan Patriots Youth Football & Cheer

Neighborhood of Affordable Housing, Inc. (NOAH)

No Books No Ball Basketball Program

North End Athletic Association

OJFit Foundation, Inc.

READY Prep Inc.

Roxbury Tenants of Harvard Association, Inc.

Score 4 More, Inc.

Soccer Without Borders Massachusetts

South Boston Little League

Team Boston Academy

The BASE

Urban Golf Club Inc

Urbanity Dance

Youth Engagement Project of Hyde Park

Youth Enrichment Services, Inc. (YES)

"Dorchester Little League is absolutely thrilled to receive a Mayor's Youth Sports Grant,” said Dorchester Little League Board Member. “This grant will be used to purchase new equipment that will provide several hundred Dorchester youth and BPS students with the best and safest products available to ensure that our kids have a chance at success in a healthy, safe, positive and fun environment.”

“We were very excited to be awarded the Mayor's Youth Sports Grant! The grant money will be used to provide financial support to BPS students attending our summer volleyball clinic six week program,” said Executive Director of Boston Hurricanes Wendy Chan. “Thank you to the Community Engagement Cabinet and Mayor Wu for creating this excellent opportunity to keep kids active this summer!”

The grant announcement builds on ongoing efforts to increase youth sports participation in Boston. The City recently hired Youth Sports Initiative Manager Tyrik Wilson to help make athletic opportunities more easily accessible for all Boston’s families.

“Involvement in youth sports lays the foundation for youth leaders in our community. Growing up, my involvement in youth sports helped me establish vital life skills, created lifelong connections, and provided a safe space for me to step outside of my comfort zone. It helped me develop into the person that I am today," said Youth Sports Initiative Manager Tyrik Wilson. “I think it is crucial for the City to invest in youth sports programming to help shift the lives of our young people. We can help them grow with what we remember and give them better."

Learn more about the Mayor’s Youth Sports Grant.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CABINET

The Community Engagement Cabinet leads the City of Boston’s work towards eliminating silos between Boston residents and City Hall. The cabinet aims to better connect neighborhood services, strengthen community engagement and engage constituents in policy making to improve how Boston includes community voices in its work. The cabinet is made up of the Office of Neighborhood Services, the Office of Civic Organizing, SPARK Boston, and Boston 311. The Community Engagement Cabinet is creating a new model for prioritizing constituents and neighborhood services in government affairs.