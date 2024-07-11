H.R. 7187, Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act of 2024

H.R. 7187 would amend federal law governing the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to add requirements for sports organizations certified as national governing bodies (NGBs). Because no federal action would be needed to implement those new requirements, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7187 would have no effect on federal spending.

H.R. 7187 would impose private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) on the NGBs of sport. The bill would require those entities to adopt a policy that prohibits a person whose sex is male, as defined in the bill, from participating in an amateur athletic competition that is designated for females, women, or girls. NGBs also would need to adopt a policy that requires employees to report to appropriate authorities any incident of sexual abuse perpetrated against an athlete. NGBs are private entities and must adopt the policies to maintain recognition as the organizing body for their respective sports. CBO estimates that the cost of the mandates would not exceed the annual private-sector threshold established in UMRA ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill would not impose any intergovernmental mandates.