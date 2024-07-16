Missing 12-Year Old Recovered Quickly With Recently Acquired AquaEye

“AquaEye Works” Says Portland, Maine Harbor Master

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s rare to get near-immediate results from an investment in new safety equipment, this is exactly what happened for a Portland, Maine dive team who were able to quickly bring closure to the family of a missing child.

The local Office of the Harbor Master in Portland had recently received a VodaSafe AquaEye thanks to a generous grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. On Monday, June 10, 2024, the Portland/South Portland Police Dive Team conducted dry land, video and field training on the use of AquaEye. The teams reported being pleased with the training, and the potential applications of AquaEye in real rescue/recovery situations. Unfortunately, the opportunity came just a week later.

On Sunday afternoon, June 16th, dive teams from Portland/South Portland Police and the Maine Warden Service were called to search for a missing 12-year-old boy in the Presumpscot River in the neighboring town of Westbrook.

Portland Harbor Master, Kevin Battle, had purchased an AquaEye in December 2023, and brought it to the scene. Though visibility in the river was typically very poor, within minutes of deploying, the AquaEye indicated a probable location. The Portland Harbor Police dive team was then able to quickly recover the body, likely shortening search efforts by hours.

“The result was tragic, and our hearts go out to the child’s family and friends,” said Battle. “However, the incident confirmed AquaEye’s potential for limiting search teams’ exposure in dangerous conditions, and hopefully allowing quick recovery efforts in future incidents. AquaEye works."

Said VodaSafe founder, Carlyn Loncaric, "Our goal is to save lives through safer, faster water rescue, and, if it is too late to save a life, to provide closure to families sooner, while keeping the searchers safe. We’re glad this team had an AquaEye on hand."

About VodaSafe Inc.

VodaSafe has revolutionized water rescue and recovery globally with the development and delivery of its flagship product, AquaEye, the world’s first hand-held intelligent sonar device. Combining sonar and artificial intelligence technologies specifically designed to identify humans, AquaEye can search nearly an acre of water in one minute. Born at the intersection of engineering and lifesaving on the West Coast of Canada, VodaSafe is committed to enabling search and rescue, emergency responders, public safety divers, law enforcement and lifeguards to execute faster, safer and more effective water rescue and victim recovery.