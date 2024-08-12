True Versatility: Summit Appliance Introduces the Industry's First Convertible Warming/Cooling Drawer

30" Wide Convertible Drawer Refrigerator/Warming Cabinet True versatility designed for indoor or outdoor use, with a commercial grade stainless steel finish. Panel-ready drawer front available.

The specialty appliance manufacture combines two functions into a single 30" drawer

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trusted supplier in the manufacturing industry since 1969, Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), is bringing unmatched versatility to space-challenged kitchens with its industry-first specialty drawer model, the SPHC30. This compressor-powered drawer refrigerator easily converts into a warming cabinet at the touch of a button.

Sized at 30 inches wide with a commercial-grade stainless steel finish, Summit’s SPHC30 is a drawer refrigerator that can operate between 36 to 43ºF in cooling mode, ideal for chilling beverages and desserts. By adjusting the intuitive controls, the interior can switch to heating mode with a range of 80 to 200ºF, perfect for proofing bread and keeping cooked dishes at optimal serving conditions.

“After we launched our single drawer refrigerator line, the question we kept getting was ‘Does Summit also make warming drawers?” notes Paul Storch, President of FSI. “As a manufacturer specializing in space-saving appliance solutions, we figured why not combine the functions of a warming drawer with a drawer refrigerator for maximum convenience and productivity.”

The SPHC30 comes fully finished in stainless steel but can also be customized with an overlay panel for an integrated and seamless kitchen design. This unit also incorporates weatherproof construction to allow safe installation in outdoor kitchens and bars.

Available now through a large network of appliance retailers, this warming/cooling drawer is the perfect solution for anyone looking to make the most out of everyday kitchen space while elevating dinner parties, at-home events, and holiday celebrations. For more information, visit summitappliance.com.

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer and distributor of specialty major appliances. Through its Summit Appliance division, it now specializes in residential refrigeration, cooking, and laundry products, with a strong focus in undercounter and ADA compliant appliances. Summit Commercial caters to the commercial foodservice market. For medical and hospital grade appliances, FSI serves the market through its Accucold division, with an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited calibration laboratory. FSI is an ISO 9001:2015 accredited company.

