Dual-localized PPTC7 limits mitophagy through proximal and dynamic interactions with BNIP3 and NIX

We previously identified the mitochondrial-resident protein phosphatase PPTC7 as a regulator of BNIP3- and NIX-mediated mitophagy ( Niemi et al, 2023 ). KO of Pptc7 in mice led to fully penetrant perinatal lethality concomitant to metabolic defects, including hypoketotic hypoglycemia ( Niemi et al, 2019 ). Strikingly, tissues and cells isolated from Pptc7 KO animals showed robustly decreased mitochondrial protein levels as well as consistently elevated BNIP3 and NIX protein expression ( Niemi et al, 2019 ), indicating that unchecked BNIP3 and NIX expression may drive mitochondrial loss through excessive mitophagy. Indeed, KO of Bnip3 and Nix within the Pptc7 KO background largely rescues mitochondrial protein expression when suppressing mitophagy ( Niemi et al, 2023 ). In addition, we found that BNIP3 and NIX are hyperphosphorylated in Pptc7 KO systems and that PPTC7 can directly interact with BNIP3 and NIX to facilitate their dephosphorylation in vitro ( Niemi et al, 2023 ). These data demonstrate that PPTC7 acts as a critical negative regulator of BNIP3- and NIX-mediated mitophagy. However, the precise molecular mechanism(s) by which PPTC7 influences BNIP3 and NIX protein levels and mitophagic flux remain unclear, particularly given that these proteins reside in separate mitochondrial compartments ( Rhee et al, 2013 ; Hung et al, 2017 ). Here, we use a combination of biochemical and cellular assays to demonstrate that PPTC7 proximally and dynamically interacts with BNIP3 and NIX to promote their turnover and limit basal receptor-mediated mitophagy.

Results

PPTC7 requires an intact active site but not a mitochondrial targeting sequence to limit BNIP3 and NIX accumulation As loss of PPTC7 increases BNIP3 expression, we hypothesized that PPTC7 overexpression may diminish pseudohypoxia-induced BNIP3 upregulation. To test this, we overexpressed either cytosolic GFP or PPTC7-GFP in HeLa cells that were treated with the pseudohypoxia inducer cobalt chloride (CoCl 2 ). We fixed and immunolabeled these cells to examine endogenous BNIP3 levels relative to the general mitochondrial marker TOMM20. CoCl 2 robustly upregulated BNIP3 protein expression, and mitochondrial BNIP3 staining could be detected in nearly all cells transfected with cytosolic GFP (Fig 3A). In contrast to cytosolic GFP, PPTC7-GFP co-localized with the mitochondrial marker TOMM20 as expected (Fig 3A). Notably, mitochondrial BNIP3 signal was rarely detected in the subset of cells expressing PPTC7-GFP (Fig 3A and B). Similarly, overexpression of PPTC7 suppressed CoCl 2 -induced mitophagic flux relative to identically treated wild-type cells expressing mt-Keima (Fig S3A and B). Finally, overexpression of PPTC7 in Pptc7 KO MEFs rescued basal BNIP3 protein expression to levels seen in wild-type MEFs (Fig S3C). Collectively, these data show that overexpressed PPTC7 limits BNIP3 protein expression and mitophagy induction in both wild-type and Pptc7 KO cells. Figure 3. PPTC7 requires an intact catalytic motif but not mitochondrial targeting to suppress BNIP3 and NIX accumulation. (A) Representative single-plane confocal images of GFP only (top panels) or PPTC7-GFP (bottom panels) expressed in HeLa cells treated for 12 h with 500 μM CoCl 2 . Cells were stained for BNIP3 (second column) or TOMM20 (third column). Overlays are shown for GFP and TOMM20 (fourth column) and GFP and BNIP3 (fifth column). Scale bar = 20 μm. (A, B) Quantification of data shown in (A), mitochondrial BNIP3 staining versus non-specific staining in cells overexpressing GFP only or PPTC7-GFP versus matched untransfected controls for each experiment. Error bars represent the standard error of the mean of three independent experiments. (C) Schematic of PPTC7 features, including a mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS) and PP2C phosphatase domain, top. Bottom, AlphaFold2 representation of PPTC7 structure; predicted disordered N-terminus and PP2C phosphatase domains indicated. (D) Western blot of 293T cells overexpressing PPTC7 or a ΔMTS-PPTC7 mutant. Red arrows indicate dual species in wild-type PPTC7 expression. * represents a non-specific band. Actin shown as a loading control. (E) PPTC7 protease protection assay. Mitochondria from HeLa FLP-IN cells expressing PPTC7 were isolated and treated with SDS, proteinase K, or both and resolved via SDS–PAGE. Western blots of PPTC7 (top), the outer mitochondrial membrane marker NIX (middle) and the matrix marker TFAM (bottom) shown. (F, G, H) Western blots of BNIP3, NIX, and PPTC7 depicting the ability of various mutants of PPTC7 to suppress BNIP3 and NIX accumulation in response to CoCl 2 treatment. “D” indicates dimer species, “M” indicates monomer species. In (F), a catalytic mutant of PPTC7, D78A, cannot effectively suppress BNIP3 and NIX accumulation relative to wild-type PPTC7. In (G), the ΔMTS-PPTC7 mutant partially or fully suppresses BNIP3 and NIX accumulation, respectively. In (H), a mutant that artificially anchors PPTC7 to the outer mitochondrial membrane, ΔMTS-PPTC7-OMP25, suppresses BNIP3 and NIX accumulation. Actin shown as a loading control. Figure S3. PPTC7 interacts with BNIP3 and/or NIX to influence mitophagy. (A) FACS data shown for data represented in Fig 2D. Cells undergoing high mitophagy are above the diagonal line; percentages indicated in the figure. (B) Quantification of mt-Keima positive mitophagic flux in HeLa FLP-IN TREx cells expressing vector only (left) or PPTC7-FLAG in the presence of 10 μM doxycycline (dox, to promote PPTC7 expression), 200 μM cobalt chloride (CoCl 2 ), or both. **P < 0.01, ns = not significant, ordinary one-way ANOVA. Error bars represent SD. Each dot represents an independent biological replicate (n = 3). (C) Western blot of PPTC7 expressed in wild-type MEFs (black arrows), Pptc7 KO MEFs, or Pptc7 KO MEFs rescued with human PPTC7 (red arrows). * represents a non-specific band. Basal BNIP3 levels across samples shown below; actin shown as a loading control. (D) Western blot of BNIP3 in crude mitochondria isolated from wild-type or PPTC7 KO 293T cells. Mitochondria were left untreated, treated with recombinant PPTC7, or treated with recombinant PPTC7 D78A. Revert stain is shown for loading; equal loading of recombinant proteins can be seen as depicted by arrows. (E) Alphafold2 model of PPTC7-NIX interaction suggesting PPTC7 D78 and NIX S146 as binding sites. (F) Western blot of NIX monomer immunoprecipitation with FLAG-tagged PPTC7 WT and PPTC7 D78A in whole cell extract. Whole-cell extracts were subjected to immunoprecipitation with anti-FLAG agarose beads and immunoblotted as indicated. Revert stain shown as a loading control. As these experiments indicated that overexpressed PPTC7 was properly localized and functional, we generated a series of mutants to understand the mechanism by which PPTC7 limits BNIP3 and NIX accumulation. PPTC7 consists of a PP2C phosphatase domain that is preceded by a short disordered N-terminus (Fig 3C), which includes a mitochondrial targeting sequence (i.e., MTS) that is processed at amino acid 14 (Calvo et al, 2017). Interestingly, when western blotting for overexpressed PPTC7, we found that the protein ran as a doublet, whereas a ΔMTS-PPTC7 mutant ran at the same molecular weight as the bottom band (Fig 3D), suggesting that wild-type PPTC7 expressed as both a full-length and processed form. Given that mitochondrial proteins are often processed upon their entrance to the mitochondrial matrix, these data suggested that PPTC7 may reside in two locations, with the full-length isoform localizing outside of mitochondria, and the processed band within the matrix. To test this, we performed a protease protection assay and found that the top band of the PPTC7 doublet was susceptible to digestion mediated by proteinase K, whereas the bottom band was protected, consistent with dual localization (Fig 3E). Given these molecular insights, we used this overexpression system to test the necessity of PPTC7 catalytic activity and mitochondrial targeting in suppressing BNIP3 and NIX induction under pseudohypoxia. We first mutated the PP2C phosphatase domain of PPTC7 at a key catalytic residue, D78, to alanine. We previously demonstrated that recombinant PPTC7 D78A was unable to dephosphorylate BNIP3 and NIX on mitochondria isolated from Pptc7 KO MEFs (Niemi et al, 2023). Consistently, recombinant wild-type PPTC7, but not D78A PPTC7, caused a collapse in the laddering pattern of monomeric BNIP3 in mitochondria isolated from wild-type and PPTC7 KO 293T cells (Fig S3D). These data show that not only that PPTC7 D78A lacks catalytic activity, but also that the upper monomeric bands seen on BNIP3 western blots represent phosphorylated intermediates that can be directly dephosphorylated by PPTC7. As such, we predicted that a D78A mutant would be unable to suppress BNIP3 and NIX accumulation during pseudohypoxia. We overexpressed wild-type and D78A PPTC7 in HeLa FLP-IN TREx cells and found that both constructs were doxycycline-induced to similar extents and, interestingly, also expressed at higher levels in the presence of CoCl 2 , similar to BNIP3 and NIX (Fig 3F). Whereas overexpression of wild-type PPTC7 decreased BNIP3 and NIX accumulation in response to CoCl 2 treatment, the D78A mutant failed to suppress the induction of these mitophagy receptors (Fig 3F), indicating that PPTC7 requires an intact catalytic motif to influence BNIP3 and NIX protein expression. Importantly, however, recent structural modeling efforts suggest that BNIP3 and NIX may interact with PPTC7 proximal to its catalytic motif (Nguyen-Dien et al, 2024 Preprint, Fig S3E). Consistently, we find that D78A significantly decreases, but does not fully ablate, the physical interaction between PPTC7 and NIX (Fig S3F), similar to these findings (Nguyen-Dien et al, 2024 Preprint). Given the dual localization of PPTC7, we next examined whether disrupting its mitochondrial localization would affect its ability to suppress CoCl 2 -induced BNIP3 and NIX levels. We found that ΔMTS-PPTC7 fully suppressed CoCl 2 -mediated NIX accumulation and partially suppressed BNIP3 accumulation (Fig 3G). This rescue of BNIP3 and NIX expression is consistent with a model in which a non-targeted, cytosolic PPTC7 influences mitophagy at sufficient (i.e., overexpressed) levels, suggesting a population of PPTC7 outside of mitochondria could mediate BNIP3 and NIX stability. To directly test this, we artificially anchored PPTC7 to the outer mitochondrial membrane (OMM) by engineering a PPTC7 construct that both lacks an MTS and is fused to OMP25, a tail-anchored protein that targets to the OMM (Horie et al, 2002). Consistent with our hypothesis, ΔMTS-PPTC7-OMP25 blunts the accumulation of BNIP3 and NIX under both basal and CoCl 2 -treated conditions (Fig 3H), demonstrating that OMM-localized PPTC7 is sufficient to suppress BNIP3 and NIX protein expression. Collectively, these data show that PPTC7 requires an intact active site but not its mitochondrial targeting sequence to suppress BNIP3 and NIX expression in pseudohypoxic conditions, consistent with a role for PPTC7 in regulating these mitophagy receptors outside of mitochondria.