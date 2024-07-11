CDT’s Miranda Bogen Before PCLOB Public Forum on Role of AI in Counterterrorism and Related National Security Programs

Today, CDT’s Director of AI Governance Lab, Miranda Bogen, is speaking before the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB) Public Forum on the Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Counterterrorism and Related National Security Programs.

Miranda’s remarks shed light on the reality that even though artificial intelligence technologies have rapidly evolved in recent years, many of the challenges they present and the questions they pose have been surfacing for some time.

Bogen’s remarks recognize the potential new capabilities in AI to promote our national security, but urges caution — especially when considering uses in high-stakes context such as national security — given the many well-known but unresolved risks that AI systems pose to people’s rights and safety.

From the written statement:

“[Bogen’s remarks address] some themes responsive to questions PCLOB posed in their invitation to provide insight in the context of this panel: how AI will impact privacy and civil liberties, whether human operators will be able to understand and provide sufficient oversight to AI-powered systems, and how such oversight could be most effective. We also offer reflections on the role PCLOB or analogous independent agencies could play in providing oversight to the uses and implementation of AI so that national security and intelligence agencies are not left to “grade their own homework.”

Read the full written statement.