Valet Closet Earns Spot on Hatcher+ Top 100 List for June 2024
Recognized for its innovative storage solutions, Valet Closet secures a place on Hatcher+ Top 100 Global Startups for June 2024.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valet Closet is proud to announce they have earned a place among the Hatcher+ Top 100 Global Startups for June 2024 - the world’s first ranked list of startups based on an unbiased, AI-powered, global scoring system for startups.
The Hatcher+ Top 100 scoring system uses a proprietary model based on data derived from over half a million startups and multiple investment rounds to evaluate startups.
Each component of the model assesses a different aspect of a startup’s sector, technology fit, market position, and future potential, providing a numerical score between 400 and 900, with an average score around 650 indicating an average likelihood of success. The system is language agnostic, and specifically designed to reduce biases based on age, location, race, religion, and sector.
Reflecting on their achievement, Tomas Louda, CEO of Valet Closet, remarked "Being recognized by Hatcher+ is a tremendous honor. This achievement underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the storage industry and validates the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are excited about the future and remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that enhance the living spaces of apartment renters."
John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+, congratulated the team, saying "Unlike traditional startup rankings, companies included in the Hatcher+ Top 100 undergo a thorough and independent evaluation process, reflected in their Hatcher+ Score, using a complex algorithm that we have tried to make as unbiased and relevant as possible. It is our hope that this approach will help founders and their companies refine their strategic vision, grow awareness, and raise the capital they deserve."
The 100 winning startups were announced at midnight Singapore time on June 30, 2024, and their names have been published on the Hatcher+ website at https://hatcher.com/founders and on the Hatcher+ LinkedIn page.
About Valet Closet
Valet Closet is an innovative off-site storage solution designed to address the growing issue of shrinking living spaces for apartment renters. Utilizing a unique, on-demand pickup and delivery service, Valet Closet charges based on item volume, offering a flexible and convenient storage alternative. Targeting high-end apartment residents, our patent-pending technology and asset-light model leverage existing storage spaces and the gig economy for transportation. Supported by sophisticated software for cost calculation and service optimization, Valet Closet is redefining storage solutions to make life easier for urban dwellers.
About Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (“Hatcher+”)
Hatcher+ is a leading venture capital firm specializing in the development of advanced software and AI-based data models to support fast fund creation, AI-powered deal analysis, and intelligent capital deployment. The Hatcher+ FAAST™ platform offers comprehensive solutions for fund administration, enabling efficient portfolio construction and real-time financial data visualization. FAAST™ Founder extends these capabilities to startups, providing tools such as AI-powered Executive Summary and Pitch Deck Analysis, a secure data room, cap table management, and investor CRM. These features ensure impactful and scalable investment strategies, empowering both investors and founders to achieve their business goals with confidence.
