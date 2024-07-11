FEMA Achieves 11,000 Projects Obligated for Puerto Rico

The projects represent over $33.9 billion destined exclusively for Hurricane María and will mostly address the restoration of permanent infrastructure.

Guaynabo, PUERTO RICO ― The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) set a significant milestone in Puerto Rico’s recovery, with the obligation of over 11,000 projects to address damage from Hurricane María.

“The agency continues to obligate projects, each of them of great significance and value in the reconstruction of our island. Each project obligated represents a crucial step toward completing reconstruction and ensuring the island’s resilience to future disasters,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

One of the most recent obligations for Hurricane María was over $1.7 million to the municipality of Cayey for the restoration of the Pedro Montañez Stadium. The stadium is home to the Double-A Superior Baseball League team Toritos of Cayey. It also hosts multiple recreational events for the community and serves as an operations center during an emergency.

The facilities have funds for paint and for the replacement of roofs, gutters and the electrical and structural infrastructure. The sound system, monitor and electronic scoreboard will also be replaced. This project includes nearly $201,000 for mitigation measures such as strengthening the fence and sliding doors and protecting them from water infiltration.

Meanwhile, the María Cecilia Franceschi Museum of Art and History in the municipality of Yauco has over $212,000 for the restoration of this important historic structure built in 1915. The museum bears the name of a renowned Yauco educator and artisan who founded the museum with the purpose of fostering “love for the homeland, arts, archeology and heritage of our culture,” according to Luis Martínez Pueyo, director of the municipality’s Recovery Office.

Most of the exhibitions are of local or regional artists, as they seek to attract them to exhibit their works of art. The museum administration also organizes book presentations and other cultural events. The museum’s director emphasized that facilities such as these “play a determining role in the creation of spaces for reflection and the production of knowledge about heritage and culture”, as well as being an affordable option for residents and visitors, since most of the exhibitions are free of charge.

Work at the museum will include replacing roofs and windows and repairing the wooden floor. Mitigation funds seek to prevent water infiltration, improve drainage and reinforce the roofs.

The 11,000 milestone also recently included the municipality of Las Piedras, with an allocation of over $65,000 to repair the Veterans Building. The facility serves as a meeting room for the American Legion and the municipality also plans to use the building as a shelter in the event of future disasters.

Repairs to the Veterans Building include the replacement of concrete roofs and walls, the replacement of wind and impact resistant doors and windows, and the installation of solar panel systems and LED lighting. Mitigation funds will be used to reinforce the fence and replace poles and light fixtures that are more resistant to wind and impact.

For his part, the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, said that “these obligations are crucial for municipalities, government agencies and nonprofit organizations, with the technical support of our team at COR3, to start developing reconstruction projects in compliance with the scope of work, as well as with the applicable regulations and laws. Since 2021, we have implemented various initiatives to empower subrecipients with the tools and knowledge necessary to execute the permanent and hazard mitigation works that have obligated funds from FEMA. Thanks to these efforts and teamwork with FEMA and governmental, municipal and nonprofit entities, the rebuilding of Puerto Rico had a strong beginning and continues to move forward.”

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.

PEDRO MONTAÑEZ STADIUM, CAYER, PR

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (July 9, 2024) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) set a significant milestone in Puerto Rico’s recovery, with the obligation of over 11,000 projects to address damage from Hurricane María. One of the most recent obligations for Hurricane María was over $1.7 million to the municipality of Cayey for the restoration of the Pedro Montañez Stadium. The stadium is home to the Double-A Superior Baseball League team Toritos of Cayey. It also hosts multiple recreational events for the community and serves as an operations center during an emergency. Photo FEMA/Eduardo Martínez