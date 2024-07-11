Christine Van Camp Zecca Puts Out An Action-Packed Novel
In the novel’s disintegrating world, inclusion is essential for survival.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Van Camp Zecca’s new novel, “Remnants of Humanity: Journey Throughout Our Sacred Earth to Restore Balance Held Within the Feminine Dimension,” follows the story of survivors after the collapse of Western civilization in North America. Upon the passing of seven millennia, an isolated outpost of women wants to share its hard-earned wisdom. This resulted in earth-based shamans losing the energy to continue. Unless they embark on a quest to find suitable males to join them and connect with the Underworld of Dreaming Nature, they are yet to regenerate the planet and return joy to the world.
As events unfold, there is a need for a paradigm shift to reinvigorate the inevitable toxic collapse of a corrupted society. Hope now rests in the hands of feminine energy and hard-earned wisdom.
Zecca weaves together a compelling plot that is both suspenseful and thought-provoking. The characters are multi-dimensional, with their flaws and strengths making them relatable and realistic. They even encourage readers to look within themselves to discover what sabotages best-laid plans, just like in the novel.
With a writing style that is engaging and the descriptions that are vivid and immersive, these add depth and richness to the narrative. It can also be noticed that Zecca’s many interests, like her extensive and varied training in counseling psychology and being trained shamanically, are incorporated in her writing.
It's exciting to discover the writer's early works. Readers hope to witness more of her works in the future. For now, grab a copy of “Remnants of Humanity” via Amazon and all of the major online bookstores.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
