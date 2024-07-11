Animal dietary exposure in the risk assessment of contaminants in feed
News Provided By
July 11, 2024, 18:48 GMT
Keywords
animal dietary exposure, complete feed, contaminants, diets, feed materials
You just read:
Animal dietary exposure in the risk assessment of contaminants in feed
News Provided By
July 11, 2024, 18:48 GMT
Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of sodium ferrocyanide and potassium ferrocyanide for all animal ...
Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of Saccharomyces cerevisiae CNCM I‐1079 for dogs and all other Canidae ...
Assessment of the feed additive consisting of l‐tyrosine for all animal species for the renewal of its authorisation (...View All Stories From This Source