Le Plateau Coffee Launches 'Ca phe muoi' To Great Response
Savour The Special Flavor Experience from Vietnam is now available in America.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Plateau Coffee has launched "Ca phe muoi," a unique instant salted coffee from Hue, Vietnam, which is now available in America. This product promises a rich, flavorful experience since it is made with hand-harvested coffee beans that are supplied from Vietnam, the second-largest coffee exporter in the world.
Coffee with C&Sea Salt: A Differentiating Factor
Originally from the ancient Vietnamese city of Hue, "Ca phe muoi," or "Salted Coffee," is fast gaining popularity among American coffee drinkers. This unusual drink gives a wonderful variation on a typical cup of Joe by fusing the rich flavors of quality coffee with a hint of natural sea salt.
C&Sea Salt Coffee guarantees safety and purity by using unbleached, natural sea salt from the pure seas of Nha Trang.
By choosing this product, customers can support local salt farmers, helping to provide them with additional income and a sustainable livelihood.
Customers who are concerned about their health will like C&Sea Salt Coffee, which only has 1.2% salt, which is in line with the daily recommended intake guidelines. A 0.5-centimeter coating of milk froth above the distinctive flavor creates a distinctive, creamy, and salty flavor that ideally balances the underlying coffee.
C&Sea Salt Coffee from Le Plateau Coffee is a great way to experience the latest innovations in coffee. Savor the culture of Vietnam and sip on a tasty beverage that promotes environmentally friendly farming methods.
A Sip of Vietnam's Rich Heritage
Savor every taste of Vietnam's rich history with the knowledge that every purchase promotes environmentally friendly farming methods and directly affects the lives of farmers dealing with serious obstacles. These hardworking individuals often contend with difficult living conditions and economic hardships. By supporting their livelihoods through the purchase of C&Sea Salt Coffee, consumers enable farmers to raise their crops with dignity and make community investments. As they sip a beverage that pleases the senses and improves lives, they join in promoting a sustainable future for Vietnamese agriculture.
"C&Sea Salt Coffee brings the authentic taste of Vietnam to your doorstep, offering a unique and health-conscious coffee experience that supports our local farmers," said Thomas Pham, CEO (Le Plateau Coffee). "Our commitment to quality and sustainability is reflected in every cup of C&Sea Salt Coffee, from hand-harvested beans to the natural sea salt from Nha Trang," he added.
Learn more at: https://leplateaucafe.com/
About Le Plateau Coffee
With the goal of introducing the globe to Vietnam's rich coffee legacy, Le Plateau Coffee was established in 2015. The company focuses on procuring the best coffee beans available and endorsing environmentally friendly agricultural methods. Their quest started with a love of real Vietnamese coffee and a dedication to enhancing nearby farmers' living standards.
