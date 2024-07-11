HIP Video Promo Presents: Petit Biscuit drops epic new music video "Cruel Heart"

Off his new album Discipline, Petit Biscuit takes listeners on a journey with his new single "Cruel Heart"

ROUEN, FRANCE, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the magic of Petit Biscuit, the French producer celebrated for his distinctive style that effortlessly blends acoustic elements, electronic production, and vocal manipulations. Drawing from his diverse background in electronic and classical music, Petit Biscuit crafts a unique soundscape that captivates listeners worldwide. Petit Biscuit’s inspirations span a wide array of genres, from drum and bass to funk, rock, pop, and ambient, all anchored by a foundation in electronic music. His fearless approach to production seeks out textures that evoke deep emotions, pushing the boundaries of style without limits. Experience the bold and evocative sounds of Petit Biscuit and let his music transport and transform fans everywhere.

With his new album, Discipline, Petit Biscuit takes listeners on an epic journey through personal stories and powerful observational insights. Each track is a testament to his ability to step into others’ shoes, addressing his own vulnerabilities, relationship with solitude, and a nostalgic view of the world. Themes of love are explored from unique angles, extending beyond romance to heartfelt declarations to his loved ones. He is a top-shelf, world-class example of a talented creative that deftly knows how to give “voice to the voiceless.”

Experience the allure of “Cruel Heart,” the lead single off Discipline, which captures the deep complexities of passionate romantic relationships with a dark arrangement and powerful musical intention that perfectly underscores the theme. Born during a trip to California in 2019, the song’s vocal hook lingered in Petit Biscuit’s mind for years. When his friend Hugo, known to many as Madeon, joined the writing process, their late-night discussions on life’s paradoxes in Los Angeles and their shared passion for character-driven storytelling infused the track with depth and authenticity. Petit Biscuit has crafted a track that resonates with listeners and invites them to explore the shadows of love and human connection.

The music video for “Cruel Heart,” directed by the visionary Quentin Deronzier, takes the lead single to new heights with breathtaking visuals and a captivating narrative. Known for his futuristic and surreal aesthetic, Deronzier has been a key collaborator with Petit Biscuit since day one. His exceptional talent has led him to work with top-tier artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Drake. Deronzier’s direction infuses a cinematic quality into Petit Biscuit’s evocative sound, creating a visually stunning masterpiece for “Cruel Heart.” This video amplifies the song’s emotional depth and complexity, offering viewers an unforgettable experience. Dive into the “Cruel Heart” music video and witness the perfect blend of cutting-edge visuals and captivating storytelling.

