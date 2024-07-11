Gray, Gray, & Gray Promotes 14 Team Members

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts, has introduced a new logo and tagline - The Power of More - reflecting the firm's expanded services.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced the promotion of 14 team members to new positions:

- Miyabi Armstrong has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of UMass-Boston and joined the firm in 2022.

- Max Bowden, MSA, CPA has been promoted to Supervisor in the Tax Department. He is a graduate of UMass-Amherst Isenberg School of Management and joined the firm in 2023.

- Abigail Cox, MBA has been promoted to Supervisor in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of UMass-Dartmouth and joined the firm in 2021.

- Alexandra Cummins has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of Bentley University and joined the firm in 2022.

- Giuseppe Dattolo, MSA has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Tax Department. He is a graduate of Curry College and joined the firm in 2022.

- Tiago Gomes has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Audit Department. He is a graduate of Bentley University and joined the firm in 2022.

- John Leone, MSA, CPA has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Tax Department. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and joined the firm in 2021.

- Michael McCusker, CPA, MSA has been promoted to Supervisor in the Audit Department. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and joined the firm in 2021.

- Michael Murphy has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Audit Department. He is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University and joined the firm in 2022.

- Rebecca Palma has been promoted to Manager in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of Bentley University and joined the firm in 2017.

- Margaret Palmer, MBA has been promoted to Supervisor in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of Salve Regina and joined the firm in 2021.

- Brendan Phair has been promoted to Supervisor in the Audit Department. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and joined the firm in 2020.

- Julianne Schwallie, CPA, MBA has been promoted to Manager in the Audit Department. She is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and joined the firm in 2018.

- Zachary Wensley, MSA has been promoted to Senior Staff Accountant in the Audit Department. He is a graduate of Curry College and joined the firm in 2022.

“The true ‘Power of More’ within our firm is found in the talent and dedication of our people,” said Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner, James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST. “These newly promoted team members are the rising leaders in our organization, and are the driving force behind our success and that of our clients.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.