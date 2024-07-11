Houston Faces Flooding and Security Issues After Tropical Storm Beryl's Landfall- Axios Security Group
Houston Faces Flooding and Security Issues After Tropical Storm Beryl's Landfall. The looting of businesses and offices increased after the flooding.
When this type of tragedy strikes, the criminal element in desperation tends to come out and find opportunities to loot and steal from businesses. Having the right people to protect is crucial.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 48 hours after Tropical Storm Beryl landed in Houston as a Category 1 hurricane, severe flooding confined residents indoors and kept them off the streets. Beryl brought wind gusts exceeding 90 mph and over 12 inches of rainfall to parts of the Houston metro area, resulting in significant flooding.
— Axios Security Group CEO
Flood Monitoring:
The Harris County Flood Warning System (FWS) tracks flooding and channel and bayou levels since 3 a.m. Monday morning, water levels have steadily increased. Several channels and bayous around the city are listed as "Flooding Likely" as water levels surge past their banks.
Many others are listed as "Flooding Possible," though some showed water levels trending downward after Beryl made landfall. The FWS showed about two dozen sites where flooding was likely occurring and another three dozen where flooding was possible.
Authorities' Response:
Houston Mayor John Whitmire, along with several first responder department heads, held a press conference Monday to advise residents to stay home during the flooding. They emphasized that venturing out could lead to dangerous situations for residents and first responders.
The Houston Office of Emergency Management warned that six inches of fast-moving floodwater could knock over an adult, 12 inches could carry away a car, and two feet of rushing water could move a truck or SUV.
So far, according to FWS data, none of the flooding in the area has reached historical levels of a 50, 100, or 500-year flood.
Security Measures and Axios Security Group's Response:
Axios Security Group has been actively assisting businesses and companies in protecting against looting and damage following the storm.
After the flooding, business and office looting tend to increase. Axios Security Group provides onsite security and Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) to address the immediate needs of companies in the Houston area affected by the storm.
Understanding Hurricane/Storm Looting: What Hurricanes Leave Behind:
Storm-Damaged Buildings: Strong winds and storm debris can smash through storefronts, leaving them exposed.
Power Outages: Power outages mean street lights are out, and many security systems aren’t working, reducing the likelihood of criminals being seen or caught on camera.
Flooding and General Disorder: These conditions create prime opportunities for criminals to steal.
About Axios Security Group (ASG):
ASG is a veteran-owned and operated Physical and Digital Security Consulting Company.
The company comprises some of the industry's best Protection Specialists, Intelligence Analysts, Corporate Researchers, and Investigators.
Our network includes Special Operations Veterans, FBI, CIA, Deputy Sheriffs, SWAT, and research specialists.
With nearly 100 years of combined experience in investigations, research, and security operations, we uphold our company motto: Semper Nobis Vigilandum – Ever Vigilant.
We work diligently and vigilantly with each client and task—Axios Security Group – where Vigilance meets Value.
