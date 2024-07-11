Lawrence Terlizzese Explores the Intersection of Spiritual Growth and Modern Innovation in 'SHARDS: Fragments of Mind'
Revealing insights into faith and technology.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawrence Terlizzese, an author and thought leader at the nexus of faith and technology, shares his literary endeavor, “SHARDS: Fragments of Mind.” This compelling book, a collection of journal entries, summaries, and unpublished material, explores topics ranging from ethics in genetic engineering to the implications of artificial intelligence.
Terlizzese, with an extensive background as a freelance writer and educator, draws from his rich experiences, including his tenure as a Research Associate for Probe Ministries and his instructive roles at the University of Texas-Dallas and Dallas Theological Seminary. With a PhD in Theological Studies and a keen interest in the Philosophy of Technology, Terlizzese brings a unique perspective that challenges readers to contemplate the interplay between technological advancements and spiritual introspection.
In addition to his academic pursuits, Terlizzese's personal journey—from Brooklyn, New York, to his role as a traveling evangelist in Southern California and Mexico—infuses his writing with a profound sense of empathy and cultural awareness.
In one of his entries, he writes, “Drugs are a ready-made technological fix, a spiritual surrogate (replacement), a search for God in all the wrong places, a conduit to the spirit world very few are ready for; hence it will inevitably lead to destruction. ‘Do not get drunk with wine but be filled with the Spirit.’”
“SHARDS: Fragments of Mind” promises to be a thought-provoking addition to the library of anyone seeking to navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving world with spiritual integrity. Lawrence Terlizzese’s work inspires and challenges readers to engage deeply with both their technological surroundings and their inner spiritual landscapes.
A reservoir of wisdom, with insights into diverse subjects such as war, space travel, and the impact of modern communication technologies, “SHARDS: Fragments of Mind” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.
For more information on “SHARDS: Fragments of Mind” and to connect with author Lawrence Terlizzese, readers can reach out through ljterlizzese@gmail.com and/or visit www.dr.terlizzese.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
