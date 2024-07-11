Submit Release
JOB: SISA Consultant

SISA In-country Consultant
The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action & Constituency Empowerment is welcoming applicants to fill the position of the Sustainable Island State Agenda in-country Consultant.

Deadline: 23 July 2024 at 3pm EST
Submit interest at: https://forms.gle/WgrekBy2oN7fBiSSA

OBJECTIVES
The consultant is expected to undertake work through a robust technical and operational working method that allows for the creation and articulation of standard operational procedures that communicate and advocate for the transformative vision of our sustainable island state.

SCOPE OF WORK

CONDUCT DESK RESEARCH
• Review all relevant policies, projects, and strategic plans to identify critical linkages and messages for transforming St. Kitts-Nevis into a sustainable island state.
• Map strategic linkages within and across the public and private sectors.
• Assist other expert consultants with tasks to advance the sustainable island state agenda and desk research.
• Identify ongoing training needs in consultation with the Ministry and other regional and international agencies.
• Create a suite of training for capacity building in concert with assigned consultants.
• Plan and coordinate consultations as identified by the Ministry.
• Identify and advise on advocacy priorities to increase visibility and raise our citizens’ consciousness and environmental stewardship.
• Document standard operation procedures for activities and events associated with implementing the sustainable island state agenda.
• Serve as the spokesperson for transforming St. Kitts-Nevis into a sustainable island state.
• Represent St. Kitts-Nevis as recommended by the Minister.

DELIVERABLES

• An inception report outlining the strategic linkages and the recommended messages promoting St. Kitts-Nevis as a sustainable island state.

• An annual work plan addressing advocacy, training, strategic advice, and sustainable island state agenda coordination.

• Develop a stakeholder monitoring and evaluating engagement strategy for implementing the sustainable island state agenda.

• Submission of quarterly annual progress reports to the Permanent Secretary and the Minister.

