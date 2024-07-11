Submit Release
Illicit Trade Report

Throughout the last twenty years, the WCO produced a number of publications based on Customs seizures data submitted to the Customs Enforcement Network (CEN), and aimed at providing analysis on trends and patterns in drugs, tobacco and cigarette, and IPR enforcement. Since 2012 these publications that were issued by area of concern, have been united into one flagship publication, the Illicit Trade Report (ITR). Moreover, unlike the preceding Reports, which were only partially available to the general audience, the ITR is publicly available and, apart from the traditional areas of enforcement mentioned above, it also includes the areas of security (aimed at the analysis of seizures of weapons, ammunition, explosives and chemical precursors); environmental protection and cultural heritage. 

