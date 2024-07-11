Lakefront Equestrian Estate With a Vineyard Just North of Atlanta to be Sold at Online Auction July 29th
Located in Milton, GA, this 16.8± acre estate with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.MILTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Saddlesprings Estate in Milton, GA. The property, previously listed for $5,200,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, July 29th at 9:00 am EDT.
The Saddlesprings Estate boasts 6 ensuite bedrooms, 2 half-baths, an apartment above the 3-car garage and guest house above the barn. The property features a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious owner's suite, a terrace level with a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, a full wine bar and billiards room, and a large climate-controlled workshop. Outdoor amenities include a full kitchen with a travertine patio overlooking Starnes Lake, a saltwater pool, and a vineyard cultivated with both French and American varietals.
The property features state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, including an 8-stall barn with yoke-vented French doors, roll-up garage doors, a wash stall, and a climate-controlled feed and tack room. Additionally, there is a 190’ x 90’ lighted arena, a 190’ x 12’ jump chute, multiple grass paddocks and pastures with four-board fencing, a supplementary 2-stall barn, and more.
"As a realtor in the Atlanta area since 2004, I am thrilled to partner with Interluxe Auctions for the sale of The Saddlesprings Estate,” stated Mia Hannah of Atlanta Communities. “This stunning equestrian estate deserves the best, and Interluxe's innovative auction platform ensures that it will receive unparalleled exposure and attract discerning buyers who will truly appreciate this property.”
"The Saddlesprings Estate is an incredible auction opportunity that offers buyers a chance to own a truly unique equestrian property,” stated Stacy Kirk, VP of Interluxe Auctions. “I was captivated by the property, walking through the fruit orchard, with the lake in the distance and hearing the neigh of the horses!”
The Saddlesprings Estate is being offered in cooperation with Mia Hannah of Atlanta Communities. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 29th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 28th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12571. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Joy Swasy
Interluxe
+1 704-625-2598
email us here