AAUW Condemns U.S. House Vote to Overturn New Title IX Rules

The organization says move is 'antithetical to the fundamental promise of Title IX.'

Washington, D.C., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of University Women (AAUW) today condemned a U.S. House of Representatives vote to overturn new Title IX rules.

Today’s party line vote (210-205) to pass a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval (H.J. Res. 165) is an attempt to prevent enforcement of the new rules of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and restrict future attempts to restore them. Were the Senate also to pass the companion resolution (S.J. Res. 96), it would be as if the rule never existed — and would also prevent future attempts to enact a similar rule.

“Representatives who voted for this resolution are continuing to subject students to policies that stack the deck against survivors of sexual assault and harassment,” said Gloria L. Blackwell, CEO of AAUW. “All students deserve to go to school with the freedom to learn and thrive without fear of harassment or discrimination.”

The new rules strengthen and clarify protections for student survivors of sexual harassment and assault, pregnant and parenting students, and LGBTQ+ students. The U.S. Department of Education finalized the rules in April of this year; they go into effect August 1.

AAUW joined more than 110 gender justice, civil rights, students’ rights, and LGBTQ+ organizations in urging members of Congress to oppose this harmful resolution.

Said Blackwell, “Today’s vote is antithetical to the fundamental promise of Title IX, that all students deserve access to an education free from gender discrimination.”

###

