STIX Launches on CREATOR Platform to Spearhead Memefi Adoption

Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, a brand new Web3 platform for meme sticker promotions and competitions, has announced during EthCC its partnership with CREATOR, a new platform for amplifying the reach of on-chain applications catering to UGC content.

The partnership consists of progressively listing multiple STIX missions - the full list of which will constantly be updated across the next several weeks - on the CREATOR website that users can engage with in order to earn points that accumulate towards many benefits. Such benefits include receiving early access to the STIX application beta launch in August, and airdrop allocations for the STIX token launch shortly thereafter.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 UGC sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing stickers that are then immediately usable in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe.



Unlike Stickerly, however, the Web3 STIX leverages the mass distribution channel of Stickerly to provide an outlet for promoting Web3 culture to the mainstream audience that is the Stickerly user base. In the process, it pits Web3 creators and communities in regular popularity competitions. Users vote for which of the memes submitted on the STIX platform they think will win in any given weekly competition. STIX tokens are used in the voting process, and the voters who correctly vote for the winning memes will be able to share the proceeds of the token reward pools with the creators behind the winning memes. The winning memes themselves are transferred to the Stickerly platform where they are given high exposure to the millions of daily users on Stickerly, spearheading the introduction and adoption of Web3 UGC - as well as the STIX tokens.

STIX is a project developed by a consortium of several teams with many years of experience in engineering and product design in the crypto sector. Along with ZTX, which has an exclusive partnership with Stickerly, multiple teams with deep experience across defi, NFTs, memecoins, and other consumer apps are also behind the effort.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX commented: “We are absolutely so thrilled to finally unveil our STIX project. The beta launch and TGE is all coming up quickly and we’ve had so many great partners - not just our dev partners but also a ton of crypto KOLs - absolutely love the voting competition spin we applied to what could have otherwise been a more conventional NFT launchpad or marketplace type of product. This competitive element just makes things more mysterious, speculative, and exciting - all of which we love in crypto.”

Carson Kanipe, co-founder of Wayfinder added: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working on STIX with the team. We believe STIX has an amazing opportunity to empower web3 communities through the aggregation and distribution of their community culture, all while creating an engaging and rewarding experience for their members."

Phil Hedayatnia, co-founder of Airfoil reflected: “There’s a lot of talk in crypto about real-world adoption, but the STIX project has so much potential to disrupt the memecoin wave and unlock a massive non-crypto user base. That’s both really unique for this category and really exciting for crypto as a whole."

The STIX team has stated that there are several announcements that will be made across the next couple weeks as it gets ready to launch its early access beta. More details will be shared via its account on X.

