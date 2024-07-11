RW Thrive Acquires BirdBrain Technologies, Expanding Commitment to Deep and Joyful Hands-on Learning Education

This strategic acquisition expands RW Thrive's footprint in the educational robotics market

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RW Thrive, the employee-owned holding company of Realityworks, a leading provider of educational curriculum and tools for STEM learning, today announced the acquisition of BirdBrain Technologies LLC., a renowned manufacturer of high-performance robotics components and kits. This strategic acquisition expands RW Thrive's footprint in the educational robotics market and strengthens its commitment to empowering students of all ages to explore, innovate, and compete in the exciting world of robotics.

"We are thrilled to welcome BirdBrain Technologies to the RW Thrive family," said Timm Boettcher, CEO of RW Thrive. "Their dedication to quality, performance, and community aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with the resources they need to succeed in Career Technology Education and STEM fields."

BirdBrain Technologies, founded in 2010 by Dr. Tom Lauwers, has a rich history of supporting STEM education at all levels. Their innovative product lines, coupled with their strong commitment to education resources has made them a trusted partner for STEM and Computer Science educators worldwide.

"Joining RW Thrive presents a tremendous opportunity to amplify our work towards our mission while sustaining the impact we have worked so hard to make," said Dr. Tom Lauwers, founder of BirdBrain Technologies. "We share RW Thrive's passion for education and specifically STEM and Computer Science education. Together, we can reach more students and inspire them to pursue careers in STEM."

The acquisition will benefit both companies by:

Expanding product offerings under the RW Thrive portfolio companies: The addition of BirdBrain Technologies furthers RW Thrive's market offerings into STEM education.

Enhancing educational impact: Combining BirdBrain Technologies' robotics expertise with RW Thrive's educational expertise will create even more effective learning experiences for students and teachers.

Strengthening community support: The combined companies will have a wider reach and deeper connection with the STEM, robotics, and Computer Science communities, allowing them to better serve educators into the future.

RW Thrive is committed to maintaining the BirdBrain Technologies brand and its core values.

Taureau Group, LLC served as the investment banking advisor and DeWitt LLP served as legal counsel for RW Thrive on the transaction. Kams Law Group LLC served as legal counsel for BirdBrain Technologies LLC.

About RW Thrive

RW Thrive is an employee-owned holding company dedicated to empowering learners of all ages to explore, innovate, and thrive in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Through its subsidiaries, Realityworks and now BirdBrain Technologies, RW Thrive provides hands-on learning experiences, cutting-edge technology, and expert support to schools, universities, and robotics teams worldwide. https://www.rwthrive.com

About BirdBrain Technologies

BirdBrain Technologies is a leading manufacturer of hands-on robotics kits to K-12 designed to teach STEM concepts and computer coding. Founded in 2010, the company is dedicated to supporting educators through its innovative products, competitive pricing, and unwavering commitment to deep and joyful learning. https://www.birdbraintechnologies.com/