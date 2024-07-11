Song to the Siren: The Songs of Larry Beckett
90-minute performance will include interpretations by Chris Price, Willie Aron, Jon Klages, Jann Klose, Larry Beckett, and author/music historian Pat Thomas.VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a night of music in The Wanda Coleman Theater as we celebrate the timeless songs of Larry Beckett. The 90-minute performance will include interpretations by Chris Price, Willie Aron, Jon Klages, Jann Klose, Larry Beckett, and a discussion led by author/music historian Pat Thomas.
The last time Larry Beckett played a Los Angeles stage was 2018. But the lyrics of the legendary poet have been heard in the world since the mid-1960s, when he toured with Tim Buckley, his songwriting partner.
Beckett’s lyrical contributions to Buckley's albums, including the songs No Man Can Find the War, Morning-Glory, and Song to the Siren, continue to resonate with new generations. That latter song has become a modern standard, recorded by This Mortal Coil, Robert Plant, Bryan Ferry, George Michael, Sinead O’Connor, Kitty Macfarlane, and over a hundred other musicians. It’s been included in a number of film soundtracks: Moonlight Mile, Lost Highway, The Lovely Bones, Justice League.
Beckett has continued writing poetry and lyrics since those works with Buckley, including collaborations with Jerry Yester of The Lovin' Spoonful, Stuart Anthony and The Long Lost Band, and Chris Slusarenko & John Moen of Eyelids, including Peter Buck, from R.E.M.
The lyrics of those songs are now collected in a book, Song to the Siren, to be released by Halbaffe Press on July 21st, 2024. This is the first publication of the lyrics to Song to the Siren. To celebrate this event, Beckett will return to Venice to perform at Beyond Baroque on July 26th, 2024.
Beyond Baroque is located at 681 N Venice Blvd in Venice, CA 90291. The venue's phone is 310-822-3006. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/song-to-the-siren-the-songs-of-larry-beckett-tickets-936041073047
