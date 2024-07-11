A-CIP Programme: Niger Customs strengthens its internal affairs management capabilities

From 2 to 4 July 2024, the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme, in partnership with the Mauritius Revenue Authority and Senegal Customs, organised a capacity-building workshop for Niger Customs on the topic of internal affairs management concerning the challenges of combating corruption and promoting integrity within Customs services.

The discussions highlighted the importance of effective mechanisms for reporting corruption and misconduct based on the WCO and the A-CIP Programme approaches. The experience, tools and best practices of Mauritius Customs were also presented. Niger's experience, tools and best practices were then discussed, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement.

The experts guided the discussions around a step-by-step analysis of an internal investigation and enabled participants to identify best practices for guaranteeing investigators’ confidentiality, neutrality, and autonomy. Adopting effective tools, particularly the investigation form and structured investigation report templates adjusted to the needs of a Customs administration was also on the agenda.

The workshop also addressed the issue of disciplinary management and prevention. Based on a comparative analysis, discussions focused on the best strategy for promoting an organisational culture and preventing inappropriate individual and collective behaviours.

The Director of Audit and Internal Control emphasised the relevance of the commitments made by the group during the workshop and reiterated the importance of methodically and regularly assessing the impact of the measures and tools implemented since 2020 in the fight against corruption and the promotion of integrity.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.