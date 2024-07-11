Grants Awarded to Grow Sustainable Agriculture Practices on Minnesota Farms

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced the latest recipients of its Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grant, awarding nearly $350,000 to 12 projects across the state focused on researching sustainable ag practices and systems.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grant funds innovative research or demonstration projects that explore the energy efficiency, environmental benefit, and profitability of sustainable agriculture techniques — from the production through marketing processes — on Minnesota farms.

Topics being researched by this year’s grantees range from cover cropping, solar land access, in-row weeding systems, biocontrol techniques, and cut flower production. An overview of each awarded project is provided in the table below.

Grant project updates are published annually in the MDA’s Greenbook, which provides a summary of each active project along with results, management tips, locations of previous projects, and other resources to help encourage widespread adoption of sustainable practices.

The next round of Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grants will open for applications in the fall of 2024. Visit the grant webpage for updates and more information on previous projects.

Funding for this program is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Grantee Name Project Title Grant Amount Grantee City Project Location (County/Reservation) Amundsen Farms, Inc Atmospheric Water Collection Project $48,955 Duluth Carlton and St. Louis Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute Hemp Wool Matting Pilot Project $11,101 Osage White Earth Reservation; Becker, Wadena, and Aitkin County Anthony Polyakov Optimizing Crop Productivity and Quality Through Targeted Electric and Magnetic Field Exposure $24,997.89 Eden Prairie Scott Bemidji State University Computer Vision Guided In-row Weeding System for Organic Farming in Northern Minnesota $25,000 Bemidji Beltrami Fond du Lac Reservation Business Committee Fond du Lac Gitigaaning Regenerative vs. Conventional $25,000 Cloquet Carlton and St. Louis Lakeside Prairie Farm LLC Restoration of an Oak Savannah Following Buckthorn Removal by Goats $25,000 Barrett Grant Owl Forest Farm Evaluating Cold-Hardy Roses for Cut Flower Production in USDA Zone 3 $49,830 Iron St. Louis Regents of the University of Minnesota Broccolini: A Broccoli Alternative to Limit Losses Due to Pathogens and Pests $32,836 Minneapolis Carver, Meeker, Ramsey, and Rice Regents of the University of Minnesota Bounty and Blooms: Integration of Cut Flowers in Urban Vegetable Farms $48,500 Minneapolis Ramsey and Hennepin The Food Group Enabling Solar Facility Land Access for Emerging and Immigrant Farmer Empowerment $19,818.48 New Hope Sherburne Twin Cities Berry Company Investigating Biocontrol Techniques to Reduce Spray Usage Inside Affordable, Controlled Environments $24,577.02 St. Paul Isanti Urban Roots MN Cover Cropping to Remediate Urban Soil Compaction $11,534.15 St. Paul Ramsey



