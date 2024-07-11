Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,765 in the last 365 days.

Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2024.

On May 1, 2024, in alignment with its existing capital allocation framework, the Company announced the second consecutive annual double-digit increase to its quarterly dividend.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more