Joveo Unveils Unified Analytics: The Only Platform That Combines Insights Across All Recruitment Marketing Sources

Unified Analytics – regarded by Joveo clients and partners as the Tableau of recruitment marketing – combines predictive analytics and insights across job advertising, career sites, talent databases, and CRM, with labor market data

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , a global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, launches Unified Analytics – a recruitment marketing analytics solution set to redefine talent attraction reporting, decision making, and strategies for organizations worldwide.



The siloed nature of job posting, candidate traffic, and conversion analytics across job boards, social media platforms, career sites, and talent databases, poses significant challenges to recruiting teams, who are unable to make accurate, data-informed decisions to maximize the effectiveness of their efforts. This is exacerbated by the lack of reliable labor market data, such as talent demand and supply in local markets.

Joveo delivers centralized, predictive analytics and actionable insights across job advertising, social channels, career sites, and CRMs. Thanks to the company’s partnership with TalentNeuron , Unified Analytics’ dashboard also includes comprehensive labor market data, ensuring talent attraction decisions are aligned with current market dynamics.

“Performance, insights, and advisory are at the heart of what we do,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Unified Analytics is the first step in our journey to unite these three pillars of recruitment marketing excellence for our clients. It is easily the most transparent, easy-to-consume, and prescriptive dashboard on the market today – exposing deep insights into source-level performance from click to hire, while obliterating data silos, fraud, and hidden markups behind blind exchanges. Here’s to radical transparency in recruitment marketing and more power in the hands of the TA community!”

Key benefits include:

360° data visibility : Seamlessly integrate data from all sources to gain a comprehensive view of recruitment marketing outcomes and costs, including publisher performance (even behind the exchange) and outliers.

: Seamlessly integrate data from all sources to gain a comprehensive view of recruitment marketing outcomes and costs, including publisher performance (even behind the exchange) and outliers. Predictive and prescriptive analytics : Accurately forecast monthly recruitment marketing outcomes and costs, eliminating guesswork and optimizing budget allocation. Get AI-backed recommendations to maximize ROI.

: Accurately forecast monthly recruitment marketing outcomes and costs, eliminating guesswork and optimizing budget allocation. Get AI-backed recommendations to maximize ROI. Labor market insights : Understand talent supply and demand by geography, and more, tailored to your requirements.

: Understand talent supply and demand by geography, and more, tailored to your requirements. Competitive benchmarking : Find out how your candidate acquisition strategies stack up against other employers competing for the same talent, including insights on top employers, job content, and compensation analysis.

: Find out how your candidate acquisition strategies stack up against other employers competing for the same talent, including insights on top employers, job content, and compensation analysis. Deep data exploration : From high-level campaign insights to job level intricacies, navigate data effortlessly and confidently, assisted by our team of advisors.

: From high-level campaign insights to job level intricacies, navigate data effortlessly and confidently, assisted by our team of advisors. Publisher, time, and geographic optimization: Maximize recruitment marketing results by understanding when and where to invest.

“Unified Analytics marks a significant leap forward in the world of talent acquisition, equipping organizations with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, maximize their recruitment media budget, and redefine their recruitment analytics experience,” said David Wilkins, Chief Product Officer at TalentNeuron. "By integrating TalentNeuron’s comprehensive labor market data, Joveo’s Unified Analytics gives recruiters access to the most current and relevant information, empowering them to navigate the competitive landscape with unprecedented precision and confidence.”

Learn more about Unified Analytics here .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered recruitment marketing, we are transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest and smartest employers, staffing businesses, RPOs, and media agencies.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the most relevant candidates on time, within their budget. Powering millions of jobs every day, our data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and AI to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

To learn more about Joveo’s award-winning platform and services, visit www.joveo.com or email sales@joveo.com .

Media Contact