Davis Wright Tremaine's Amanda Levine Named a "Rising Star" by the New York Law Journal

JULY 11, 2024Amanda Levine, an attorney in the nationally renowned media and entertainment practice at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, has been named to the New York Law Journal's 2024 list of Rising Stars.

The highly selective Rising Stars list recognizes the New York region's most promising lawyers 40 and under.

Levine represents and defends news and entertainment companies in a broad spectrum of media and First Amendment litigation and content-related matters, ranging from intellectual property, defamation, records and courtroom access, privacy, right-of-publicity, libel, copyright, and trademark issues.

Levine is also a regular participant in ProJourn, an initiative launched by Davis Wright Tremaine and Microsoft to provide pro bono legal advice to investigative journalists.

About Davis Wright Tremaine
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.

