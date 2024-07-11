Social Development to expose young people to sports, arts and culture as catalysts for youth development, 11 Jul

Social Development to expose young people to sports, arts and culture as catalysts for youth development

When President Nelson Mandela took office in 1994, he identified young people as the one group of the country’s population that needed nurturing and deliberate investment as future leaders of the country. In his first State Of the Nation Address (SONA), president Mandela said: “The youth of our country are the valued possession of the nation. Without them there can be no future. Their needs are immense and urgent. They are at the centre of our reconstruction and development plan.”

In continuing with this commitment, the Department of Social Development will host young people for two days in Rustenburg - North West Province and expose them to sports, arts and culture as another choice for youth development.

Amongst topics for discussion to empower the young people will be: Sports, Business, Entrepreneurship, Physical and Mental Health, Unemployment, Substance Abuse, Crime, Gender-Based Violence Prevention, Improved Education, Academic Performance, Economic Participation, Solidarity, Social Integration, Social Cohesion and Nation Building.

These topics are important for the youth as they inspire the youth to be part of South Africa’s commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy.

Taking place under the theme; “Actively embracing the Socio-Economic gains of our Democracy;” the two-day engagement will conclude with multiple sporting activities to inspire the youth to participate in different sporting codes and learn from one another. The department has invited various personalities to share their stories on what sports, arts and culture has contributed to youth development.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the youth engagement planned as follows:

Day one

Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024

Venue: 1 Donkerhoek Road, Rustenburg Kloof Resort

Time: 09h00

Day two

Date: Friday, 12 July 2024

Venue: 185 Ottoman Empire Drive, Olympia Park Stadium

Time: 09h00

Virtually:

DSDtv: https://dsdtv.org.za/video/department-of-social-development-youth-programme/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/GBSP40mN7js?feature=share

X: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YqGoveMPgyKv

Media may RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 /e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za.

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Ms Lumka Oliphant on 083 484 8067 or lumkao@dsd.gov.za