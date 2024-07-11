Western Cape disaster management agencies and other stakeholders remain on high alert amid severe weather

The Western Cape’s Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) continues to coordinate the multi-disciplinary response to the series of cold fronts that are lashing large parts of the province.

At the daily Joint Operations Centre (JOC) briefing today, 11 July 2024, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) provided an update on the weather system:

An Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain, strong winds and mudslides was issued ahead of the latest cold front that made landfall overnight. This warning remains on track for the Cape Town Metropole, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch areas;

A Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds is in place for today and Friday, 12 July 2024, between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay, as well as over the southern parts of Namakwa (in the Northern Cape), the Cape Town Metro, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Overberg and western areas of the Garden Route;

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for damaging waves from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay for the next two days; and

An Orange Level 6 warning has been issued for strong waves between Table Bay and Struisbaai for the same period.

Grounded ship

An update was given on the status of a sea vessel that ran aground along the West Coast earlier in the week. The situation is being closely monitored by the Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, along with the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA). SAMSA is coordinating the salvage operation. Chief Director of Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, said there is currently no risk of an oil spill.

Dams

Dam levels in affected areas continue to rise. As of this morning:

Berg River Dam was at 107,13%;

Clanwilliam dam was at 92%;

Misverstand dam was at 155%;

Theewaterskloof dam was at 83,8%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is closely monitoring dams.

Electricity

A representative from Eskom indicated that their technical teams are working round the clock to restore power to multiple areas:

Further power faults have been reported in Mossel Bay and George since yesterday;

6 000 power interruptions are being dealt with in the Worcester and De Doorns area;

4 000 people have been affected by power outages in Betties Bay and Kleinmond; and

In the Cape Town Metro repairs to damaged power infrastructure in Khayelitsha are being impeded by flooding.

Schools

Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed tomorrow, 12 July 2024.

To confirm which schools are affected, please use the “Find my School” search finder to confirm: https://wcedemis.westerncape.gov.za/wced/findaschool.html

Humanitarian efforts

Humanitarian relief efforts continued across all affected regions. In the Cape Town Metropole, 44 000 meals have been provided to people in need, with the help of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) since Monday. Members of the public are urged to continue donating non-perishable food items, blankets, toiletries, and other essentials. Residents in the Cape Town Metro have been the hardest:

6 928 structures across the city have been affected, impacting over 8 000 people; and

Since the first cold front made landfall, around 14 000 structures have sustained damages, affecting about 15 000 people across the province.

Roads

A number of roads have been affected in one way or another. Members of the public are urged to regularly check the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) web site for updates on road closures: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/

Premier Alan Winde reiterated, “Daily JOC meetings will be held until this inclement weather has passed us. I urge all residents to remain safe and not take unnecessary risks. All stakeholders – disaster management teams, law enforcement agencies, NGOs, and faith-based groups – have been working incredibly hard under terrible conditions to keep residents out of harm’s way. I cannot thank you enough. We have all shown how we can come together during disasters to help one another. This is the Western Cape that I am so very proud of.”

