Gauteng Legislature congratulates Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela on her election as Deputy Speaker

Gauteng Speaker congratulates Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela on her election as Deputy Speaker

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s (GPL) Speaker, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe, has congratulated Honourable Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela (ANC) for being elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Legislature during a Special House Sitting this morning.

The election of Hon. Mhlakaza-Manamela follows the resignation of Honourable Refiloe Nt’sekhe (DA), who was elected as the Deputy Speaker during the 1st Sitting of the 7th Legislature. Hon. Mhlakaza-Manamela previously served as the Deputy Speaker during the 6th Legislature, a position she served with distinction and integrity.

Speaker Mosupyoe wishes Hon. Mhlakaza-Manamela a successful tenure and is confident that she will hit the ground running in this pivotal role, which is instrumental in shaping the GPL as an activist and transformative institution whose vision seeks to contribute to improving the lives of the people of Gauteng.

“The GPL remains the first point of contact for the people of Gauteng in the governance and service delivery value chain. The position of the Deputy Speaker, therefore, plays a critical role in ensuring the effective governance of the GPL, guiding legislative proceedings, ensuring the integrity of legislative processes, and upholding the principles of democracy,” said Speaker Mosupyoe.

Speaker Mosupyoe further urged all Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) representing various political parties to extend their full support to Hon. Mhlakaza-Manamela as she assumes this vital responsibility. “Your significant cooperation and collaboration as MPLs of the 7th Legislature are essential to ensuring the effective functioning of this institution and placing the interests of the residents of Gauteng at the centre of our work,” added Speaker Mosupyoe.

“The GPL is poised to continue its work in advancing the interests of the people of Gauteng under the new leadership. With the support of all MPLs and the dedication of the newly elected Deputy Speaker and other Presiding Officers, the Legislature aims to uphold its Constitutionally defined mandate and contribute to a building a better Gauteng for all” concluded Speaker Mosupyoe.

For interview requests with the Speaker please contact: Mr Thabo Moloja on 081 842 8993 or Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021