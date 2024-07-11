Electoral Commission on candidates contesting Municipal by-elections on 17 July 2024

Candidates contesting Municipal by-elections on 17 July 2024

Five municipal ward by-elections will take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and North West on Wednesday, 17 July 2024. The by-elections will be contested by 18 political party candidates from nine (9) political parties.

In Eastern Cape

Ward 07 in Amahlathi Municipality – EC124, will be contested by two political party candidates. 1. Zani Ngozi of the African National Congress (ANC) and 2. Hlumelo Malrasi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by an Independent Candidate and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s expulsion. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 56,58%.

Ward 11 in Amahlathi Municipality – EC124, will be contested by two political party candidates. 1. Sizeka Cynthia Matini of the ANC and 2. Ntaba Badi of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s expulsion. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 40,34%.

In KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 28 in the Newcastle Municipality – KZN252, will be contested by six political party candidates. 1. Praismon Buti Maya of the ANC; 2. Banele Njabulo Kubheka of the EFF; 3. Johan Bhekinkosi Zwane of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); 4. Ntokozo Floyd Sibisi of the Rise Mzansi (RM); 5. Shedrack Musawenkosi Thwala of the Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA); and 6. Mesuli Mhlengi Mabaso of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MKP).

The ward was previously represented by the TSSA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s membership being terminated from the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 39,46%.

In North West

Ward 01 in the Matlosana Municipality – NW403, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Masabata Alie Mokopanela of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT); 2. Gabriel Mqikela of the ANC; 3. Modise Samuel Mokoto of the All Citizens Party (ACP); and 4. Monageng Joseph Mbane of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 37,54%.

Ward 25 in the Matlosana Municipality – NW403, will be contested by four (4) political party candidates. 1. Khethiwe Mavis Mvala of the ACT; 2. Gladys Dikeledi Radebe of the ANC; 3. Gloria Nozuko Tiyo of the ANC; and 4. Thabiso Irene Ngxangashe of the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s membership being terminated from the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 38,00%.

