Parliament elects Mr Poobalan Govender as Deputy Chairperson

National Council of Provinces elects Mr Poobalan Govender as Deputy Chairperson

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has elected Mr Poobalan Govender, unopposed, as the Deputy Chairperson of the Council during its plenary yesterday.

Representing the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mr Poobalan is a Permanent Delegate to the NCOP from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). He has been a Member of the KZN Provincial Legislature since 2014 and served on various committees, including Social Development, Economic Development and Tourism. He joined the NCOP in the 7th Parliament.

As NCOP Deputy Chairperson, he will assist the Chairperson in undertaking her duties, providing strategic leadership and will fill in if the Chairperson is unavailable. This includes representing Parliament in international multilateral forums and the NCOP in international bilateral forums. The Deputy Chairperson also presides over the meetings of the Council when delegated by the Chairperson when she is not available.

During the same sitting, the Council also elected Mr Denis Ryder as the House Chairperson for Committees and Oversight.

Delegates to the NCOP also elected Mr Bhekizizwe Radebe as the House Chairperson for International Relations and Members’ Support.

Ms Kolobe Regina Molokomme was appointed as the Programming Whip during yesterday’s plenary. Ms Molokomme is a Permanent Delegate to the NCOP representing Limpopo.

The NCOP Programming Whip oversees the programme of the House and works jointly with the Presiding Officers to allocate plenary sessions for debates, consideration of legislation and Select Committee reports.

The Council also designated the NCOP Chairperson, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, the Chief Whip, Mr Kenneth Mmoiemang, and delegates, Adv Inkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, and Mr Nicholas Gotsell to serve on the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

The JSC was established in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution and its function is to select fit and proper persons for appointment as judges and to investigate complaints about judicial officers. It also advises the government on any matters relating to the judiciary or the administration of justice.

Meanwhile, Ms Thoko Didiza (Speaker of the National Assembly), Ms Sylvia Lucas, Mr Mmoiemang, Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela, Mr David Skosana, and Ms Veronica Mente-Nkuna will represent Parliament in the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF).

The Forum’s key objectives are also the promotion of human rights, gender equality, good governance, democracy, and transparency; accelerating the pace of economic cooperation, development and integration based on equity and mutual benefits; as well as facilitating networking with other inter-parliamentary organisations.

In terms of the Magistrates Act of 1993, the Council designated the following members to serve on the Magistrates Commission:

• Mr Solomon Patrick Mabilo: (Ms Desery Fienies, alternate)

• Mr Makhi Feni (Ms Mary Ndlangisa-Nodada, alternate)

• Ms Sylvia Nxumalo (Mr Mtikeni Patrick Sibande, alternate)

Ms Mtshweni-Tsipane was elected as a permanent trustee to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund, with Adv Nonkonyana as an alternate. The rules of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund require that, following general elections, Permanent Delegates to the NCOP must elect one Permanent Delegate as trustee and one that will serve as an alternate on the Board.

